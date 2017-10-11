Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkmen leader presents Putin with Central Asian pooch as birthday gift

Society & Culture
October 11, 13:51 UTC+3 SOCHI

Vladimir Putin turned 65 on October, 7

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_970004.stepNow *12 +1}} - 5 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_970004.sliderLength-1}}
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Editors choice
Zaryadye park was opened in Moscow on September 10, the day Russia's capital celebrated its 870th anniversary. Photo: People in Zaryadye park. Pictured in the background are the Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin and St Basil's Cathedral
Zaryadye: Moscow's park of the future on display today October 10, 16:56
Latin American revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara is a national hero in Cuba where his image adorns the three peso banknote and is iconic figure whose image became a symbol of protest
50 years on: Remembering Che Guevara October 09, 18:13
Action sports performer Travis Pastrana somersaults on his motorbike as he jumps between two barges on the River Thames with the O2 Arena sports venue seen behind, in London, Britain, October 5
This week in photos: Chaos in Catalonia, Trump’s towel toss and Tel Aviv’s empty streets October 06, 18:39
Train-bus collision in Vladimir Region leaves 16 dead October 06, 10:20
Avdotia Istomina (1799-1848) was the most celebrated Imperial Russian ballerina of the 19th century. She was considered one of the first dancers to master the pointe technique
Russia's greatest ballerinas of all times October 05, 18:23
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea October 05, 15:45
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_970004'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_970004'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SOCHI, October 11. /TASS/. Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov congratulated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on his recent birthday and gave him a dog as a present.

Putin turned 65 on October 7. The dog, called Verny (Faithful), is an Alabai, a Turkmen breed of the Central Asian Shepherd, which is one of the oldest breeds on the Earth.

Read also

World leaders with their four-legged friends

Putin trots out his Akita dog to interview with Japanese journalists

Legendary Westminster dog show

K9 units: police dogs of the world

Patriarch Kirill presented with corgi pup in London

"I would like to start with a pleasant mission. Not too long ago, you had a good day, your birthday. That’s why I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart and I surely wish you good health, successes and all the best," said Berdymukhamedov at the beginning of the meeting.

The Turkmen leader praised Putin’s contribution to environmental issues. "Now we have one common friend, the world’s one-of-a-kind dog called the Alabai. And today I brought with me this little Alabai," he said, presenting Putin with the dog, which had been brought in a carrier to the hall.

The Turkmen president also noted that he attaches great attention to bilateral relations and also contacts in the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Terrorists from US-controlled area capture two aid convoys in Syria
2
Turkmen leader presents Putin with Central Asian pooch as birthday gift
3
Putin reins in cryptocurrency supply in Russia
4
Vladimir Putin's take on cryptocurrencies
5
Russia ready to mediate talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia
6
Russian Strategic Missile Troops begin large-scale drills in South Siberia
7
Medvedev’s visit to Algeria opens broad cooperation prospects — premier
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама