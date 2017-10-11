Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poll shows almost half of Russians believe October Revolution reflected majority will

Society & Culture
October 11, 13:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At the same time, 92% of Russians consider a new revolution in Russia as unacceptable

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Forty-five percent of Russians believe that the October Revolution expressed the will of the majority, up nine percentage points since 1990, according to a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center which TASS has at its disposal. That said, 92% of Russians consider a new revolution in Russia as unacceptable.

Asked about whether the October Revolution expressed the will of the majority of the nations that lived in the Russian Empire, "to date, 45% of respondents agree, while 43% disagree (compared to 36% and 37% in 1990, respectively)," the poll suggests.

Read also

Over 150 foreign delegations to mark centenary of 1917 revolution in Russia

In 2017, 12% of Russians had no opinion on the issue, down from 27% in 1990. At the same time, 42% of respondents failed to name the goals pursued by the revolution’s supporters. The most popular answers were "a coup d’etat, a change in the regime" (19%), "power to the people, factories to the workers, lands to the peasants" (13%) and "a change in peoples’ lives for the better" (10%).

Twenty-seven percent would have preferred to ‘sit out' the tumultuous times of 1917 and 16% would have gone abroad. Twenty-eight percent of respondents would have supported the Bolsheviks, the share of such answers being higher among Russians aged over 60: 42% compared to 21% among young people aged 18 to 24.

The survey by the state-run pollster was conducted in 2016-2017. On December 3-4, 2016, 1,600 adult Russians participated in the household surveys. In 2005-2016, household opinion polls were also held. On October 5, 2017, 1,800 adult Russians took part in a telephone survey. The margin of sampling error is no more than 2.5% to 3.5% with a 95% probability.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press Review: Scenarios for possible US-North Korean war and Flanders may follow Catalonia
2
Terrorists from US-controlled area capture two aid convoys in Syria
3
Russian Strategic Missile Troops begin large-scale drills in South Siberia
4
50 years on: Remembering Che Guevara
5
Central Bank backs restrictions on operations of external websites selling cryptocurrency
6
Opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky cancels concert in Moscow Conservatory on September 26
7
North Korean foreign minister meets with TASS delegation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама