Over 150 foreign delegations to mark centenary of 1917 revolution in Russia

Society & Culture
September 14, 16:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Communist party will organize concerts and marches in St. Petersburg and Moscow to celebrate the revolution’s centenary

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Over 150 foreign delegations plan to visit Russia to participate in the celebrations of the centenary of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution, Gennady Zyuganov, the head of the Communist Party of Russia, said on Thursday.

"Over 150 delegations from most countries will take part in our events in early November," Zyuganov said.

Zyuganov said earlier that the Communist party will organize concerts and marches in St. Petersburg and Moscow to celebrate the revolution’s centenary.

