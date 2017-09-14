Over 150 foreign delegations to mark centenary of 1917 revolution in Russia

EU extends individual sanctions against Russian citizens, companiesWorld September 14, 16:02
Five days after opening, Moscow’s newest park needs restorationSociety & Culture September 14, 16:02
First tickets for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia go on saleSport September 14, 15:49
Russian, Iranian, Turkish forces to control Idlib’s de-escalation zoneWorld September 14, 15:43
Two Russian subs attack Islamic State in Syria with Kalibr cruise missilesMilitary & Defense September 14, 14:53
Russia ranks 100th in number of women in parliament — deputy PMRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 14, 14:42
Iskander-M system gets new types of missiles — manufacturerMilitary & Defense September 14, 14:32
Post-Soviet security bloc to hold exercises in Armenia, Russia and KazakhstanMilitary & Defense September 14, 13:43
Russian lawmaker says no plans to withdraw from Council of EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 14, 13:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Over 150 foreign delegations plan to visit Russia to participate in the celebrations of the centenary of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution, Gennady Zyuganov, the head of the Communist Party of Russia, said on Thursday.
"Over 150 delegations from most countries will take part in our events in early November," Zyuganov said.
Zyuganov said earlier that the Communist party will organize concerts and marches in St. Petersburg and Moscow to celebrate the revolution’s centenary.