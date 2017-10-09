Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

50 years on: Remembering Che Guevara

Society & Culture
October 09, 18:13 UTC+3

On October 9, 1967, socialist revolutionary and guerilla leader Che Guevara was killed in Bolivia

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_969636.stepNow *12 +1}} - 11 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_969636.sliderLength-1}}
Latin American revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara is a national hero in Cuba where his image adorns the three peso banknote and is iconic figure whose image became a symbol of protest.
Latin American revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara is a national hero in Cuba where his image adorns the three peso banknote and is iconic figure whose image became a symbol of protest.
Latin American revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara is a national hero in Cuba where his image adorns the three peso banknote and is iconic figure whose image became a symbol of protest.
© TASS
Born in the Argentine city of Rosario, "Che" Guevara travelled across Latin America in 1952 and 1953 and was shocked to see the economic disparity in the region. It convinced him violence was necessary to overturn Latin America's unjust social order. Photo: Ernesto "Che" Guevara is flanked by his parents on their arrival at airport in Havana, Cuba in 1959
Born in the Argentine city of Rosario, "Che" Guevara travelled across Latin America in 1952 and 1953 and was shocked to see the economic disparity in the region. It convinced him violence was necessary to overturn Latin America's unjust social order. Photo: Ernesto "Che" Guevara is flanked by his parents on their arrival at airport in Havana, Cuba in 1959
Born in the Argentine city of Rosario, "Che" Guevara travelled across Latin America in 1952 and 1953 and was shocked to see the economic disparity in the region. It convinced him violence was necessary to overturn Latin America's unjust social order. Photo: Ernesto "Che" Guevara is flanked by his parents on their arrival at airport in Havana, Cuba in 1959
© AP Photo
Fidel Castro called Che Guevara an "artist of revolutionary warfare". Photo: Raul Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara in their Sierra de Cristal mountain stronghold south of Havana, Cuba, during the Cuban revolution in June 26, 1958
Fidel Castro called Che Guevara an "artist of revolutionary warfare". Photo: Raul Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara in their Sierra de Cristal mountain stronghold south of Havana, Cuba, during the Cuban revolution in June 26, 1958
Fidel Castro called Che Guevara an "artist of revolutionary warfare". Photo: Raul Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara in their Sierra de Cristal mountain stronghold south of Havana, Cuba, during the Cuban revolution in June 26, 1958
© AP Photo/Andrew St. George
Major Ernesto "Che" Guevara, 34, Argentine hero of the Cuban revolution, and his bride Aleida, stand before the wedding cake following their marriage at a civil ceremony at La Cabana Military fortress, 1959
Major Ernesto "Che" Guevara, 34, Argentine hero of the Cuban revolution, and his bride Aleida, stand before the wedding cake following their marriage at a civil ceremony at La Cabana Military fortress, 1959
Major Ernesto "Che" Guevara, 34, Argentine hero of the Cuban revolution, and his bride Aleida, stand before the wedding cake following their marriage at a civil ceremony at La Cabana Military fortress, 1959
© AP Photo
Latin American Revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara attends rally, 1960
Latin American Revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara attends rally, 1960
Latin American Revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara attends rally, 1960
© TASS
Cuban Economic Minister Ernesto "Che" Guevara and Soviet Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev as they meet in the Kremlin in Moscow, 1960, to discuss development of Soviet-Cuban trade relations
Cuban Economic Minister Ernesto "Che" Guevara and Soviet Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev as they meet in the Kremlin in Moscow, 1960, to discuss development of Soviet-Cuban trade relations
Cuban Economic Minister Ernesto "Che" Guevara and Soviet Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev as they meet in the Kremlin in Moscow, 1960, to discuss development of Soviet-Cuban trade relations
© AP Photo
Cuba's Economic Minister, Ernesto "Che" Guevara speaks before the afternoon session of the Inter-American Economic and Social Conference at Punta del Este, Uruguay, 1961
Cuba's Economic Minister, Ernesto "Che" Guevara speaks before the afternoon session of the Inter-American Economic and Social Conference at Punta del Este, Uruguay, 1961
Cuba's Economic Minister, Ernesto "Che" Guevara speaks before the afternoon session of the Inter-American Economic and Social Conference at Punta del Este, Uruguay, 1961
© AP Photo
Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin and Ernesto Che Guevara, a leader of the Cuban Revolution, at the session of the Society "Soviet-Cuban Friendship", 1964
Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin and Ernesto Che Guevara, a leader of the Cuban Revolution, at the session of the Society "Soviet-Cuban Friendship", 1964
Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin and Ernesto Che Guevara, a leader of the Cuban Revolution, at the session of the Society "Soviet-Cuban Friendship", 1964
© Vladimir Musaelyan/TASS
Cuba's Ernesto "Che" Guevara listening to the speech of the Brazilian delegate, at the Inter-American Economic and Social Conference at Punta del Este, 1961
Cuba's Ernesto "Che" Guevara listening to the speech of the Brazilian delegate, at the Inter-American Economic and Social Conference at Punta del Este, 1961
Cuba's Ernesto "Che" Guevara listening to the speech of the Brazilian delegate, at the Inter-American Economic and Social Conference at Punta del Este, 1961
© AP Photo/Franco Mattiolo
Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova and revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara, 1963
Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova and revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara, 1963
Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova and revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara, 1963
© TASS
Cuban Industry Minister Ernesto "Che" Guevara speaks before the United Nations General Assembly in New York, 1964. Guevara charged the US with violating Cuba's territory, and attacked US actions in the Congo, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos
Cuban Industry Minister Ernesto "Che" Guevara speaks before the United Nations General Assembly in New York, 1964. Guevara charged the US with violating Cuba's territory, and attacked US actions in the Congo, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos
Cuban Industry Minister Ernesto "Che" Guevara speaks before the United Nations General Assembly in New York, 1964. Guevara charged the US with violating Cuba's territory, and attacked US actions in the Congo, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos
© AP Photo
Editors choice
Action sports performer Travis Pastrana somersaults on his motorbike as he jumps between two barges on the River Thames with the O2 Arena sports venue seen behind, in London, Britain, October 5
This week in photos: Chaos in Catalonia, Trump’s towel toss and Tel Aviv’s empty streets October 06, 18:39
Train-bus collision in Vladimir Region leaves 16 dead October 06, 10:20
Avdotia Istomina (1799-1848) was the most celebrated Imperial Russian ballerina of the 19th century. She was considered one of the first dancers to master the pointe technique
Russia's greatest ballerinas of all times October 05, 18:23
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea October 05, 15:45
The Okno (Window) space surveillance station, operated by the Russian Space Force in Tajikistan. The facility consists of a number of telescopes in domes and is designed for the detection and analysis of space objects
Russian Space Forces facilities October 04, 15:30
Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1904 for his work on the physiology of digestion
Russian Nobel Prize winners October 02, 16:30
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_969636'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_969636'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Latin American revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara is a national hero in Cuba where his image adorns the three peso banknote and is iconic figure whose image became a symbol of protest.
© TASS
Born in the Argentine city of Rosario, "Che" Guevara travelled across Latin America in 1952 and 1953 and was shocked to see the economic disparity in the region. It convinced him violence was necessary to overturn Latin America's unjust social order. Photo: Ernesto "Che" Guevara is flanked by his parents on their arrival at airport in Havana, Cuba in 1959
© AP Photo
Fidel Castro called Che Guevara an "artist of revolutionary warfare". Photo: Raul Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara in their Sierra de Cristal mountain stronghold south of Havana, Cuba, during the Cuban revolution in June 26, 1958
© AP Photo/Andrew St. George
Major Ernesto "Che" Guevara, 34, Argentine hero of the Cuban revolution, and his bride Aleida, stand before the wedding cake following their marriage at a civil ceremony at La Cabana Military fortress, 1959
© AP Photo
Latin American Revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara attends rally, 1960
© TASS
Cuban Economic Minister Ernesto "Che" Guevara and Soviet Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev as they meet in the Kremlin in Moscow, 1960, to discuss development of Soviet-Cuban trade relations
© AP Photo
Cuba's Economic Minister, Ernesto "Che" Guevara speaks before the afternoon session of the Inter-American Economic and Social Conference at Punta del Este, Uruguay, 1961
© AP Photo
Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin and Ernesto Che Guevara, a leader of the Cuban Revolution, at the session of the Society "Soviet-Cuban Friendship", 1964
© Vladimir Musaelyan/TASS
Cuba's Ernesto "Che" Guevara listening to the speech of the Brazilian delegate, at the Inter-American Economic and Social Conference at Punta del Este, 1961
© AP Photo/Franco Mattiolo
Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova and revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara, 1963
© TASS
Cuban Industry Minister Ernesto "Che" Guevara speaks before the United Nations General Assembly in New York, 1964. Guevara charged the US with violating Cuba's territory, and attacked US actions in the Congo, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos
© AP Photo

The legendary Cuban and Latin American revolutionary Che Guevara was killed 50 years ago. As a young medical student, Guevara traveled throughout South America and was radicalized by the poverty, hunger and disease he witnessed. In 1954, he met Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro and his brother Raul. Guevara became part of Fidel Castro’s efforts to overthrow the Batista government in Cuba. He served as a military advisor to Castro and led guerrilla troops in battles against Batista forces. When Castro took power, Guevara was appointed president of the Cuban central bank and then minister of industry. Che Guevara left this post in 1965 to export the ideas of Cuba’s revolution to other parts of the world. In 1966, he began to try to incite the people of Bolivia to rebel against their government, but was captured by Bolivian army and executed on October 9, 1967.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Exports of Russia’s S-400 missile systems
2
Turkey says it may annul S-400 contract if Russia rejects idea of joint production
3
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
4
Putin’s popularity inspires products named in his honor — Kremlin
5
US supplies weapons to radicals, not ‘moderate opposition’ — Syrian Defense Ministry
6
Post-Soviet security bloc begins military exercise in Armenia
7
Russia’s federal budget deficit shrinks nearly six-fold over 9 months
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама