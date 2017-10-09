50 years on: Remembering Che Guevara

This week in photos: Chaos in Catalonia, Trump’s towel toss and Tel Aviv’s empty streets

Cuban Industry Minister Ernesto "Che" Guevara speaks before the United Nations General Assembly in New York, 1964. Guevara charged the US with violating Cuba's territory, and attacked US actions in the Congo, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos © AP Photo

Cuba's Ernesto "Che" Guevara listening to the speech of the Brazilian delegate, at the Inter-American Economic and Social Conference at Punta del Este, 1961 © AP Photo/Franco Mattiolo

Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin and Ernesto Che Guevara, a leader of the Cuban Revolution, at the session of the Society "Soviet-Cuban Friendship", 1964 © Vladimir Musaelyan/TASS

Cuba's Economic Minister, Ernesto "Che" Guevara speaks before the afternoon session of the Inter-American Economic and Social Conference at Punta del Este, Uruguay, 1961 © AP Photo

Cuban Economic Minister Ernesto "Che" Guevara and Soviet Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev as they meet in the Kremlin in Moscow, 1960, to discuss development of Soviet-Cuban trade relations © AP Photo

Major Ernesto "Che" Guevara, 34, Argentine hero of the Cuban revolution, and his bride Aleida, stand before the wedding cake following their marriage at a civil ceremony at La Cabana Military fortress, 1959 © AP Photo

Fidel Castro called Che Guevara an "artist of revolutionary warfare". Photo: Raul Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara in their Sierra de Cristal mountain stronghold south of Havana, Cuba, during the Cuban revolution in June 26, 1958 © AP Photo/Andrew St. George

Born in the Argentine city of Rosario, "Che" Guevara travelled across Latin America in 1952 and 1953 and was shocked to see the economic disparity in the region. It convinced him violence was necessary to overturn Latin America's unjust social order. Photo: Ernesto "Che" Guevara is flanked by his parents on their arrival at airport in Havana, Cuba in 1959 © AP Photo

Latin American revolutionary Ernesto 'Che' Guevara is a national hero in Cuba where his image adorns the three peso banknote and is iconic figure whose image became a symbol of protest. © TASS

