50 years on: Remembering Che Guevara

The legendary Cuban and Latin American revolutionary Che Guevara was killed 50 years ago. As a young medical student, Guevara traveled throughout South America and was radicalized by the poverty, hunger and disease he witnessed. In 1954, he met Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro and his brother Raul. Guevara became part of Fidel Castro’s efforts to overthrow the Batista government in Cuba. He served as a military advisor to Castro and led guerrilla troops in battles against Batista forces. When Castro took power, Guevara was appointed president of the Cuban central bank and then minister of industry. Che Guevara left this post in 1965 to export the ideas of Cuba’s revolution to other parts of the world. In 1966, he began to try to incite the people of Bolivia to rebel against their government, but was captured by Bolivian army and executed on October 9, 1967.