Putin’s birthday another workday as leader will chair Security Council meeting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, Saturday, October 7, will hold a routine meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council and have a number of telephone conversations, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"Usually Putin celebrates his birthday with relatives and dear ones. Sometimes with his colleagues," he said.

"The list of telephone conversations for tomorrow is long. The president will be getting greetings," Peskov said adding that he would brief the media on Putin’s contacts with foreign leaders.

He refused to disclose if a phone call request from US President Donald Trump was on the Kremlin’s list.

"In the middle of the day the president is to chair a meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council," Peskov said.