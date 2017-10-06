Back to Main page
Putin’s birthday another workday as leader will chair Security Council meeting — Kremlin

Society & Culture
October 06, 15:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin will celebrate his 65th birthday on October 7

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, Saturday, October 7, will hold a routine meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council and have a number of telephone conversations, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

Read also

Putin says its too early for him to retire

"Usually Putin celebrates his birthday with relatives and dear ones. Sometimes with his colleagues," he said.

"The list of telephone conversations for tomorrow is long. The president will be getting greetings," Peskov said adding that he would brief the media on Putin’s contacts with foreign leaders.

He refused to disclose if a phone call request from US President Donald Trump was on the Kremlin’s list.

"In the middle of the day the president is to chair a meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council," Peskov said.

