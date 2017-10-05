Back to Main page
Russia's greatest ballerinas of all times

Society & Culture
October 05, 18:23 UTC+3

To celebrate World Ballet Day on October 5, TASS remebers some of the greatest Russian ballerinas

Avdotia Istomina (1799-1848) was the most celebrated Imperial Russian ballerina of the 19th century. She was considered one of the first dancers to master the pointe technique
© Public domain
Matilda Kshesinskaya (1872-1971) was a Russian ballerina from a family of Polish origin. She was a mistress of the future Tsar Nicholas II of Russia prior to his marriage, and later the wife of his cousin Grand Duke Andrei Vladimirovich of Russia
© Public domain
In 1896, Matilda Kshesinskaya obtained the rank of Prima ballerina of the Saint Petersburg Imperial Theatres
© TASS
Anna Pavlovna (1881-1931) was a Russian prima ballerina of the late 19th and the early 20th centuries. She was a principal artist of the Imperial Russian Ballet and the Ballets Russes of Sergei Diaghilev
© Public domain
Pavlova is most recognized for the creation of the role The Dying Swan. She became the first ballerina to tour ballet around the world
© TASS
Agrippina Vaganova (1879-1951) was a Russian ballet teacher who developed the Vaganova method – the technique which derived from the teaching methods of the old Imperial Ballet School under Marius Petipa throughout the mid to late 19th century
© Public domain
Olga Spessivtseva (1895-1991) was a Russian ballerina whose stage career spanned from 1913 to 1939
© Public domain
Galina Ulanova (1909-1998) is frequently cited as being one of the greatest ballerinas of the 20th century. Photo: Bolshoi Theatre prima ballerina Galina Ulanova as Odette performs in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's ballet Swan Lake
© A. Vorotynsky/TASS
Ekaterina Maximova (1939-2009] was a Soviet and Russian ballerina of international renown. Photo: Bolshoi Theatre ballet dancers Yekaterina Maksimova and Valery Vasiliev performing in "Chopiniana"
© Alexander Konkov/TASS
Maya Plisetskaya (1925-2015) was the Soviet ballet’s most famous star of the past half-century. Soviet Union leader Nikita Khrushchev considered her "not only the best ballerina in the Soviet Union, but the best in the world". Photo: Maya Plisetskaya, 1980
© Alexander Konkov/TASS
Avdotia Istomina (1799-1848) was the most celebrated Imperial Russian ballerina of the 19th century. She was considered one of the first dancers to master the pointe technique
© Public domain
Matilda Kshesinskaya (1872-1971) was a Russian ballerina from a family of Polish origin. She was a mistress of the future Tsar Nicholas II of Russia prior to his marriage, and later the wife of his cousin Grand Duke Andrei Vladimirovich of Russia
© Public domain
In 1896, Matilda Kshesinskaya obtained the rank of Prima ballerina of the Saint Petersburg Imperial Theatres
© TASS
Anna Pavlovna (1881-1931) was a Russian prima ballerina of the late 19th and the early 20th centuries. She was a principal artist of the Imperial Russian Ballet and the Ballets Russes of Sergei Diaghilev
© Public domain
Pavlova is most recognized for the creation of the role The Dying Swan. She became the first ballerina to tour ballet around the world
© TASS
Agrippina Vaganova (1879-1951) was a Russian ballet teacher who developed the Vaganova method – the technique which derived from the teaching methods of the old Imperial Ballet School under Marius Petipa throughout the mid to late 19th century
© Public domain
Olga Spessivtseva (1895-1991) was a Russian ballerina whose stage career spanned from 1913 to 1939
© Public domain
Galina Ulanova (1909-1998) is frequently cited as being one of the greatest ballerinas of the 20th century. Photo: Bolshoi Theatre prima ballerina Galina Ulanova as Odette performs in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's ballet Swan Lake
© A. Vorotynsky/TASS
Ekaterina Maximova (1939-2009] was a Soviet and Russian ballerina of international renown. Photo: Bolshoi Theatre ballet dancers Yekaterina Maksimova and Valery Vasiliev performing in "Chopiniana"
© Alexander Konkov/TASS
Maya Plisetskaya (1925-2015) was the Soviet ballet’s most famous star of the past half-century. Soviet Union leader Nikita Khrushchev considered her "not only the best ballerina in the Soviet Union, but the best in the world". Photo: Maya Plisetskaya, 1980
© Alexander Konkov/TASS

World Ballet Day is marked on October 5 in 2017. It is an annual celebration of ballet held since 2014 in the first week of October. TASS remebers some of the greatest Russian ballerinas of all times.

