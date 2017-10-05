Russia's greatest ballerinas of all times

This week in photos: Arnold’s pretzel, a trio of ex-presidents and a tightrope in Prague

Maya Plisetskaya (1925-2015) was the Soviet ballet’s most famous star of the past half-century. Soviet Union leader Nikita Khrushchev considered her "not only the best ballerina in the Soviet Union, but the best in the world". Photo: Maya Plisetskaya, 1980 © Alexander Konkov/TASS

Ekaterina Maximova (1939-2009] was a Soviet and Russian ballerina of international renown. Photo: Bolshoi Theatre ballet dancers Yekaterina Maksimova and Valery Vasiliev performing in "Chopiniana" © Alexander Konkov/TASS

Galina Ulanova (1909-1998) is frequently cited as being one of the greatest ballerinas of the 20th century. Photo: Bolshoi Theatre prima ballerina Galina Ulanova as Odette performs in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's ballet Swan Lake © A. Vorotynsky/TASS

Olga Spessivtseva (1895-1991) was a Russian ballerina whose stage career spanned from 1913 to 1939 © Public domain

Agrippina Vaganova (1879-1951) was a Russian ballet teacher who developed the Vaganova method – the technique which derived from the teaching methods of the old Imperial Ballet School under Marius Petipa throughout the mid to late 19th century © Public domain

Pavlova is most recognized for the creation of the role The Dying Swan. She became the first ballerina to tour ballet around the world © TASS

Anna Pavlovna (1881-1931) was a Russian prima ballerina of the late 19th and the early 20th centuries. She was a principal artist of the Imperial Russian Ballet and the Ballets Russes of Sergei Diaghilev © Public domain

In 1896, Matilda Kshesinskaya obtained the rank of Prima ballerina of the Saint Petersburg Imperial Theatres © TASS

Matilda Kshesinskaya (1872-1971) was a Russian ballerina from a family of Polish origin. She was a mistress of the future Tsar Nicholas II of Russia prior to his marriage, and later the wife of his cousin Grand Duke Andrei Vladimirovich of Russia © Public domain

Avdotia Istomina (1799-1848) was the most celebrated Imperial Russian ballerina of the 19th century. She was considered one of the first dancers to master the pointe technique © Public domain

