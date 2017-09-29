Two Russians arrested in Crimea for alleged spying for Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has reported detention of two Russian nationals, one of them a serviceman, suspected of spying for Ukraine, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has arrested citizens of the Russian Federation Anna Sukhonosova and Dmitry Dolgopolov. The latter is doing his military service in Crimea," the Public Relations Center reported. "The specified individuals have been collecting top-secret information about separate small and large units of the Black Sea Fleet and passing it to Ukraine’s intelligence services."

The FSB has launched a criminal case under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Treason"), and investigation is currently underway.