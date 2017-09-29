Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two Russians arrested in Crimea for alleged spying for Ukraine

Society & Culture
September 29, 10:19 UTC+3

The Russian Federal Security Service has detained two Russian nationals suspected of spying for Ukraine

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Suspected Ukrainian spy detained in Russia's Samara — source

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has reported detention of two Russian nationals, one of them a serviceman, suspected of spying for Ukraine, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has arrested citizens of the Russian Federation Anna Sukhonosova and Dmitry Dolgopolov. The latter is doing his military service in Crimea," the Public Relations Center reported. "The specified individuals have been collecting top-secret information about separate small and large units of the Black Sea Fleet and passing it to Ukraine’s intelligence services."

The FSB has launched a criminal case under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Treason"), and investigation is currently underway.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Deputy Finance Minister says bitcoin payments will not be legalized in Russia
2
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terrorists
3
Russian lawmakers hail controversial movie Matilda
4
Russia's Gazprom Neft beefs up security at its Iraqi Kurdistan branches
5
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
6
Aivazovsky painting, stolen in 1976, found at auction in Switzerland
7
UK premier names Russia among Europe’s main threats
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама