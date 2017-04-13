Suspected Ukrainian spy detained in Russia's Samara — source

SAMARA, April 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) jointly with local police have detained a suspected Ukrainian spy in Samara, in the southeastern part of European Russia, a local law enforcement source told TASS on Thursday.

The 27-year-old citizen of Ukraine worked for the Spetsreserv unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, according to the source. The suspect confessed that he had conducted visual intelligence of military and transport infrastructure facilities in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and also in Russia’s Rostov and Samara regions.

"He was tasked many times to collect information on military facilities of the DPR militias, including in Donetsk and Yasinovataya, and also armaments and military hardware used by the militias," the source said.

Besides, in late 2016 the Ukrainian citizen was ordered to carry out visual intelligence at railway and bus stations in Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia. He provided the Ukrainian intelligence with information on the number of police officers deployed to the sites, the location of surveillance cameras and checkpoints.

The suspected spy was detained while implementing a similar task at a railway station in Samara, the source said.