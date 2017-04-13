Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Suspected Ukrainian spy detained in Russia's Samara — source

Society & Culture
April 13, 16:32 UTC+3 SAMARA
The suspect confessed that he had conducted visual intelligence of military and transport infrastructure facilities
Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

SAMARA, April 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) jointly with local police have detained a suspected Ukrainian spy in Samara, in the southeastern part of European Russia, a local law enforcement source told TASS on Thursday.

The 27-year-old citizen of Ukraine worked for the Spetsreserv unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, according to the source. The suspect confessed that he had conducted visual intelligence of military and transport infrastructure facilities in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and also in Russia’s Rostov and Samara regions.

Read also
Ukraine’s Security Service
Journalist detained in Donbass on charges of spying for Ukraine’s Security Service

"He was tasked many times to collect information on military facilities of the DPR militias, including in Donetsk and Yasinovataya, and also armaments and military hardware used by the militias," the source said.

Besides, in late 2016 the Ukrainian citizen was ordered to carry out visual intelligence at railway and bus stations in Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia. He provided the Ukrainian intelligence with information on the number of police officers deployed to the sites, the location of surveillance cameras and checkpoints.

The suspected spy was detained while implementing a similar task at a railway station in Samara, the source said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: tragedy in St. Petersburg, smoke in Dubai and fog over Vladivostok
12
Cherry blossoms in full bloom to usher in the arrival of spring
10
Top 10 most expensive gemstones ever sold
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
3
Hundreds poisoned in US-led coalition’s strike on IS depot in Deir ez-Zor
4
Russian Defense Ministry has no data on fatalities in coalition strike near Deir ez-Zor
5
Lavrov doubtful talks with Tillerson will show any results soon
6
Russia to develop first prototype of next-generation strategic bomber by early 2020s
7
Kremlin: Putin outlined causes of worsening Russia-US ties at meeting with Tillerson
TOP STORIES
Реклама