Minor earthquake rattles Sochi's coast

SOCHI, September 28. /TASS/. A minor 3.6-magnitude earthquake was registered near the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi, a spokesman for the city’s seismology station told TASS on Thursday.



"The earthquake occurred at 06:35 a.m. Moscow time. The epicenter was located 15 kilometers away from the settlement of Lazarevskoye at a depth of two kilometers," the spokesman said.



No casualties or damages have been reported.

