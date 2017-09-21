Back to Main page
Tver gunman asks court to reduce his life sentence to 25 years in prison

Society & Culture
September 21, 17:02 UTC+3 TVER

Overnight into June 4, Moscow resident Sergey Yegorov shot nine people dead from a hunting carbine

Sergey Yegorov

Sergey Yegorov

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

TVER, September 21. /TASS/. Moscow resident Sergey Yegorov, convicted for murdering nine people in a village near Tver on September 12, has appealed to court to reduce his life sentence to 25 years in prison, Tver Regional Court told TASS on Thursday.

"He [Yegorov] asked to decrease [his life sentence] to the maximum jail term," the court said.

According to Russian law, maximum cumulative sentence cannot exceed 25 years. Life sentence is given as an exceptional measure of punishment.

Yegorov’s lawyer Timofey Shcherbakov earlier said that he and the defendant planned to appeal the verdict.

Carnage in the Tver Region

Overnight into June 4, Yegorov shot nine people dead from a hunting carbine near the village of Redkino, Konakovo District, Tver Region. He was arrested in the act by a local police officer and a traffic police officer.

The investigation found that in the evening of June 3 Yegorov was drinking alcohol with village dwellers. A conflict sparked between them, and Yegorov left the company. He came home, took a carbine, returned to the house and shot the offenders dead. One woman, Marina Konygina, managed to hide in the house, which saved her life.

The Investigative Committee charged Yegorov under article of the Russian Criminal Law "Murder of two or more people." Mental examination recognized him as criminally sane.

On September 12, Tver District Court convicted Yegorov guilty of mass killing and gave him a life sentence. According to the verdict, he will spend the first five years in prison and then will be transferred to a high-security penal colony.

Реклама