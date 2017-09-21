Back to Main page
Police beef up security as migrants flock to Moscow shopping center

Society & Culture
September 21, 15:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Police have already detained more than 10 people

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Police have tightened security near the Moskva shopping center in southeastern Moscow where some 200 migrants gathered after a brawl between security guards and a vender, a law enforcement source told TASS on Thursday.

"Reinforced police units and also fighters of special police forces of the city department of Rosgvardiya (National Guard) are on duty near a shopping center to prevent and curb any possible provocations," the source said.

Police have already detained more than 10 people. The Interior Ministry’s Moscow department told TASS that the situation remains under control and officers are trying to prevent clashes.

Earlier on Thursday, police thwarted a conflict between security guards and workers of the shopping center. A law enforcement source said some 250 migrants were detained. However, police confirmed that more than 90 migrants were held.

Late on Wednesday, security guards of the shopping center beat a citizen of Tajikistan who worked there. The man was taken to hospital with injuries and a cerebral concussion. Other workers started a brawl with the security guards. Three other participants of the conflict were later hospitalized with head injuries and bruises, the law enforcement source said.

