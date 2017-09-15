Russian trade representative to Netherlands passes away

Pyotr Veliky and Admiral Ushakov warships ‘destroy’ enemy’s winged missiles at drillMilitary & Defense September 15, 18:54
500,000 applications submitted on first day tickets for FIFA World Cup 2018 go on saleSport September 15, 18:35
Diplomat expresses ‘no surprise’ at extension of ‘biased’ EU sanctions against RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 18:25
Moscow rescuers save moose from drowning in lakeSociety & Culture September 15, 17:12
Europe’s highest observation deck to be opened in Moscow in 2018Society & Culture September 15, 16:57
Putin, Macron call for resumption of direct talks on North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 16:32
Moscow regrets Pyongyang violates UN resolutionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 15:07
This week in photos: Mexico quake, Moscow's futuristic park and fashion in New YorkSociety & Culture September 15, 15:00
Kremlin: Putin’s attendance of Zapad-2017 drills not connected with West’s concernsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 14:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian Trade Representative Alexander Cherevko passed away in the Netherlands, the wife of late envoy told TASS.
"He died," she said.
This information was confirmed in the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade. "The Russian Minister of Economic Development and Trade Maxim Oreshkin and his colleagues extend their heartfelt condolences to those near and dear to the Russian Trade Representative to the Netherlands Alexander Cherevko," department reported.
The day before, Cherevko was rushed back to Moscow by the Emergencies Ministry and hospitalized, after being urgently evacuated from Amsterdam in critical condition. Cherevko’s friends told TASS that his funeral will be in Tomsk according to the family’s wishes.