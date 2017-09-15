Back to Main page
Russian trade representative to Netherlands passes away

Society & Culture
September 15, 19:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The day before, Alexander Cherevko was rushed back to Moscow by the Emergencies Ministry and hospitalized, after being urgently evacuated from Amsterdam in critical condition

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian Trade Representative Alexander Cherevko passed away in the Netherlands, the wife of late envoy told TASS.

"He died," she said.

This information was confirmed in the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade. "The Russian Minister of Economic Development and Trade Maxim Oreshkin and his colleagues extend their heartfelt condolences to those near and dear to the Russian Trade Representative to the Netherlands Alexander Cherevko," department reported.

The day before, Cherevko was rushed back to Moscow by the Emergencies Ministry and hospitalized, after being urgently evacuated from Amsterdam in critical condition. Cherevko’s friends told TASS that his funeral will be in Tomsk according to the family’s wishes.

