Russia's trade representative in Netherlands taken to Moscow for hospitalization

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian trade representative in the Netherlands, Alexander Cherevko, has been taken to Moscow by a jet of the Ministry for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense in a complicated condition and admitted to hospital, the Ministry of Economic Developoment and Trade said in a press release.

"A jet with the Russian trade representative in the Netherlands, Alexander Cherevko, has lnaded in Moscow," it said. "He has been urgently evacuated from Amsterdam in a complicated condition. Physicians are currently doing their best to save his life."

The Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Alexander Shulgin, told TASS earlier Cherevko had been evacuated for further medical treatment to Moscow in serious condition.

He said the trade representative was admitted to a Dutch hospital at the beginning of August. During the course of treatment, complications linked to the main disease appeared.

In spite of the measures taken by the Dutch physicians, Cherevko's condition deteriorated and he was eventually taken to an intensive care ward and put on life support machines.

His condition remained serious but stable until Tuesday, September 12, when the physicians said they did not see any prospects in struggling for the patient's life anymore. They also informed on their plans to switch off the life support systems on September 13, Ambassador Shulgin said.

The embassy then asked the Dutch Foreign Ministry to assist in organizing Cherevko's humanitarian evacuation. The jet of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations landed in Amsterdamn at 12:25 Central European Time and took the trade representative aboard.