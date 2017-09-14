Russian Penitentiary Service senior official charged with fraud arrested until November 13

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny court has placed under arrest until November 13 Deputy Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Oleg Korshunov charged with embezzlement of 160 mln rubles ($2.7 mln), TASS reports from the courtroom.

"The court has ruled to sustain a motion of the investigation and choose detention in custody until November 13 as the pretrial restriction measures against Korshunov," judge Yelena Lenskaya read out the verdict.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has charged Oleg Korshunov with embezzling 160 mln rubles ($2.7 mln) allocated for fuel and food procurement, the committee’s spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said earlier on Thursday.

"Korshunov, who headed the FSIN contractor services responsible for procurement, arranged two government contracts to procure fuel and food at exorbitant prices," she said.

According to Petrenko, "actions taken by the defendant and his accomplices caused the FSIN a damage of more than 160 million rubles."

However, the Investigative Committee’s spokesperson did not rule out that Korshunov may be charged with more crimes. "Investigation continues in order to establish all the circumstances of this crime and detect other possible crimes," Petrenko said.