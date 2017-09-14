Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Penitentiary Service senior official charged with fraud arrested until November 13

Society & Culture
September 14, 21:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Investigative Committee has charged Oleg Korshunov with embezzling $2.7 mln allocated for fuel and food procurement

Share
1 pages in this article
Oleg Korshunov

Oleg Korshunov

© Sergey Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny court has placed under arrest until November 13 Deputy Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Oleg Korshunov charged with embezzlement of 160 mln rubles ($2.7 mln), TASS reports from the courtroom.

"The court has ruled to sustain a motion of the investigation and choose detention in custody until November 13 as the pretrial restriction measures against Korshunov," judge Yelena Lenskaya read out the verdict.

Read also
Oleg Korshunov

Deputy head of Russian Federal Penitentiary Service charged with embezzling $2.7 mln

Russia’s Investigative Committee has charged Oleg Korshunov with embezzling 160 mln rubles ($2.7 mln) allocated for fuel and food procurement, the committee’s spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said earlier on Thursday.

"Korshunov, who headed the FSIN contractor services responsible for procurement, arranged two government contracts to procure fuel and food at exorbitant prices," she said.

According to Petrenko, "actions taken by the defendant and his accomplices caused the FSIN a damage of more than 160 million rubles."

However, the Investigative Committee’s spokesperson did not rule out that Korshunov may be charged with more crimes. "Investigation continues in order to establish all the circumstances of this crime and detect other possible crimes," Petrenko said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its present
4
Putin visits new park in central Moscow
15
This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to school
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
More than 1,000 gunmen switch sides to join Syrian army
2
EU extends individual sanctions against Russian citizens, companies
3
Russian, Iranian, Turkish forces to control Idlib’s de-escalation zone
4
Iskander-M system gets new types of missiles — manufacturer
5
German envoy suggests easing anti-Russian sanctions if UN peacekeepers deployed to Donbass
6
Pyotr Veliky and Admiral Ushakov warships enter Barents Sea for drill
7
Kremlin comments on US decision on Kaspersky Lab
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама