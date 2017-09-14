Back to Main page
Deputy head of Russian Federal Penitentiary Service charged with embezzling $2.7 mln

Society & Culture
September 14, 10:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Investigative Committee has charged Oleg Korshunov with embezzling $2.7 mln allocated for fuel and food procurement

Oleg Korshunov

© Alexandr Demyanchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has charged Deputy Head of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Oleg Korshunov with embezzling 160 mln rubles ($2.7 mln) allocated for fuel and food procurement, the committee’s spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said.

"Korshunov, who headed the FSIN contractor services responsible for procurement, arranged two government contracts to procure fuel and food at exorbitant prices," she said.

According to Petrenko, "actions taken by the defendant and his accomplices caused the FSIN a damage of more than 160 million rubles."

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the situation told TASS that the criminal case launched against Korshunkov was not connected with the construction of the Kresty-2 pretrial detention center near the city of St. Petersburg.

However, the Investigative Committee’s spokesperson did not rule out that Korshunov may be charged with more crimes. "Investigation continues in order to establish all the circumstances of this crime and detect other possible crimes," Petrenko said.

