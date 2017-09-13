Back to Main page
Passenger hiding 50 snakes, 25 spiders in carry-on luggage detained at Belarus airport

Society & Culture
September 13, 17:10 UTC+3 MINSK

The man was turned over to customs officers, while his exotic ‘pets’ were sent for examination

© Vladimir Zinin/TASS

MINSK, September 13. /TASS/. Belarusian border guards have taken a Russian national into custody at Minsk National Airport for carrying exotic snakes, lizards, spiders and scorpions in his carry-on luggage, the State Border Committee said on Wednesday.

"On September 12, a Russian man who arrived from Vienna was stopped at the border control of Minsk National Airport after customs officers discovered his exotic luggage contained 54 snakes, five lizards, 25 spiders and nine scorpions," the committee said.

The man was turned over to customs officers, while his exotic ‘pets’ were sent for examination, the committee added.

