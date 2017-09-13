Back to Main page
Kremlin says restrictions in Matilda’s release under extremists’ pressure are undesirable

Society & Culture
September 13, 16:33 UTC+3
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

SOCHI, September 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin considers restrictions in Matilda’s release under the extremists’ pressure as undesirable.

"Decisions restricting the releasers’ right to choose their repertoire that may be taken under the extremists’ pressure are undesirable," Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also

Russian culture minister slams pressure on cinemas over tsar film Matilda

Premiere for historical drama Matilda rescheduled for late October

Russian director seeks to submit his controversial movie Matilda for Academy Award

Peskov warns any threats against director of controversial film Matilda inadmissible

Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Реклама