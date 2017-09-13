Kremlin says restrictions in Matilda’s release under extremists’ pressure are undesirable

Kremlin says restrictions in Matilda’s release under extremists’ pressure are undesirableSociety & Culture September 13, 16:33
Kremlin believes insults against Putin in Focus magazine inadmissibleRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 16:21
Moscow made its proposals for resumption of cooperation to Washington — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 16:13
Agreements reached by Russian, Lebanese PMs to contribute to mutual development — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 13, 15:28
Governance of pro-European parties left bitter legacy for Moldova, president saysWorld September 13, 15:24
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and conceptsBusiness & Economy September 13, 15:24
Chinese naval fleet goes to Vladivostok for Russian-Chinese drillMilitary & Defense September 13, 14:45
Russian culture minister slams pressure on cinemas over tsar film MatildaSociety & Culture September 13, 14:26
Russia offers help to US, Cuba, France in dealing with Irma effectsSociety & Culture September 13, 14:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, September 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin considers restrictions in Matilda’s release under the extremists’ pressure as undesirable.
"Decisions restricting the releasers’ right to choose their repertoire that may be taken under the extremists’ pressure are undesirable," Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.