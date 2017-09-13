Ukrainian citizen arrested in southern Russia until October 17

KRASNODAR, September 13. /TASS/. Russian law enforcement agencies have arrested Ukrainian national Pavel Grib until October 17, a source in the Oktyabrsky District Court in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar informed TASS on Wednesday.

"The pre-trial restriction is a two-month arrest. [The decision] was made on August 17," the source said, adding that he was talking about "accused defendant Pavel Grib born in 1998 who is on an international wanted list."

Grib’s Defense Attorney Andrey Sabinin earlier told TASS that he was incarcerated in detention center No. 5 of Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service in Krasnodar.

According to the lawyer, Grib is being charged under section 205.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Assistance to terrorist activity").

According to media reports, Pavel's father Igor Grib, a former officer of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, claims the Russian security services kidnapped his son during a visit to Belarus. The Ukrainian Embassy in Minsk issued a note to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry to clarify Pavel's whereabouts.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry said police officers did not detain him. Nor did he turn to the police for assistance.

Earlier reports said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry had protested to Russia over Grib's detention. A statement the Foreign Ministry issued on Friday said he was detained on August 25, 2017, and taken to a detention center in Krasnodar.

The ministry demanded that Ukrainian consular workers be given access to Grib and get exhaustive information on why he was kept at the detention center, as well as on the causes and circumstances of his detention. It also demanded information on his incarceration conditions.

In addition to that, the ministry called for Grib's immediate return to his home country.