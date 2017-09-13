Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian citizen arrested in southern Russia until October 17

Society & Culture
September 13, 13:12 UTC+3 KRASNODAR

Russian law enforcement agencies have arrested Ukrainian national Pavel Grib until October 17

Share
1 pages in this article

KRASNODAR, September 13. /TASS/. Russian law enforcement agencies have arrested Ukrainian national Pavel Grib until October 17, a source in the Oktyabrsky District Court in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar informed TASS on Wednesday.

"The pre-trial restriction is a two-month arrest. [The decision] was made on August 17," the source said, adding that he was talking about "accused defendant Pavel Grib born in 1998 who is on an international wanted list."

Read also

Russia accusing Ukrainian citizen Pavel Grib of assistance to terrorism — lawyer

Grib’s Defense Attorney Andrey Sabinin earlier told TASS that he was incarcerated in detention center No. 5 of Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service in Krasnodar.

According to the lawyer, Grib is being charged under section 205.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("Assistance to terrorist activity").

According to media reports, Pavel's father Igor Grib, a former officer of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, claims the Russian security services kidnapped his son during a visit to Belarus. The Ukrainian Embassy in Minsk issued a note to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry to clarify Pavel's whereabouts.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry said police officers did not detain him. Nor did he turn to the police for assistance.

Earlier reports said the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry had protested to Russia over Grib's detention. A statement the Foreign Ministry issued on Friday said he was detained on August 25, 2017, and taken to a detention center in Krasnodar.

The ministry demanded that Ukrainian consular workers be given access to Grib and get exhaustive information on why he was kept at the detention center, as well as on the causes and circumstances of his detention. It also demanded information on his incarceration conditions.

In addition to that, the ministry called for Grib's immediate return to his home country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its present
4
Putin visits new park in central Moscow
15
This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to school
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin rejects Hillary Clinton’s claim about Putin having ‘personal vendetta’ against her
2
Diplomat blasts US pollution charges against consulate as another Russophobic stunt
3
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
4
Press review: Turkey to spend $2 bln on S-400 and Moscow expects US to extend New START
5
OPEC countries fulfill plan to reduce output by 82%, countries outside OPEC - by 118%
6
Russia sends warship on mission to fight pirates in Atlantic Ocean
7
Austria’s justice minister approves extradition of North Ossetian crime boss to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама