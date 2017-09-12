Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Jehovah's Witnesses appeal Russian decision on declaring them extremist organization

Society & Culture
September 12, 14:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In April, Russia’s Supreme Court declared Jehovah’s Witnesses to be an extremist organization

Share
1 pages in this article
© Evgeniy Yepanchintsev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Jehovah’s Witnesses religious group has appealed with the Russian Supreme Court’s presidium a decision on declaring it an extremist organization and banning its activity in Russia.

Read also

Justice Ministry adds Jehovah’s Witnesses to list of organizations outlawed in Russia

Poll reveals most Russians familiar with Jehovah’s Witnesses support its ban

German Cabinet voices concern over ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses activities in Russia

EU’s diplomatic service stands up for rights of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia

"In its complaint, the plaintiff asks to cancel the April 20 decision," a court spokesperson said.

In April, Russia’s Supreme Court declared Jehovah’s Witnesses to be an extremist organization and outlawed its activity throughout Russia, thereby upholding the Justice Ministry’s requests. The court declared the immediate shutdown of all 395 local chapters of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia and transferred the organization’s assets into state custody.

Representatives of the organization filed an appeal claiming the facts specified in the lawsuit were not substantiated during hearings in the courtroom. They also said Jehovah’s Witnesses would take the case to the European Court for Human Rights if the appeals college left the ruling unabated.

Jehovah’s Witnesses is an international religious organization that supports offbeat views on the essence of the Christian faith and provides special interpretations of many commonly accepted notions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its present
4
Putin visits new park in central Moscow
15
This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to school
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey, Russia have no disagreement over Syria — Erdogan
2
Jehovah's Witnesses appeal Russian decision on declaring them extremist organization
3
Russian planes hit 180 terrorist targets near Syria's Akerbat over past day
4
Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt
5
Syrian army completing defeat of IS in northern, southern Deir ez-Zor— Defense Ministry
6
Moscow says Kiev’s new education law violates rights of Russian-speaking citizens
7
Presidential aide: S-400 contract with Turkey signed, about to be executed
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама