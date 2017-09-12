Jehovah's Witnesses appeal Russian decision on declaring them extremist organization

Senior eats berries, uses leaves to keep warm in week-long battle to survive Siberian wildSociety & Culture September 12, 15:06
OPEC oil output down by 79,000 barrels a day in AugustBusiness & Economy September 12, 15:00
Russia’s e-commerce up 22% in 2017Business & Economy September 12, 14:39
Russian top brass warns terrorist threat rising along CIS southern bordersMilitary & Defense September 12, 14:37
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev calls to create civil society in RussiaSociety & Culture September 12, 14:35
Jehovah's Witnesses appeal Russian decision on declaring them extremist organizationSociety & Culture September 12, 14:05
Liberated Deir ez-Zor receives over 10 tonnes of humanitarian aidMilitary & Defense September 12, 13:45
Media ‘gazing into crystal ball’ on Putin’s nomination at polls — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 12, 13:44
Kremlin: Russia guided by its own interests when approving UN resolution on North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 12, 13:28
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Jehovah’s Witnesses religious group has appealed with the Russian Supreme Court’s presidium a decision on declaring it an extremist organization and banning its activity in Russia.
"In its complaint, the plaintiff asks to cancel the April 20 decision," a court spokesperson said.
In April, Russia’s Supreme Court declared Jehovah’s Witnesses to be an extremist organization and outlawed its activity throughout Russia, thereby upholding the Justice Ministry’s requests. The court declared the immediate shutdown of all 395 local chapters of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia and transferred the organization’s assets into state custody.
Representatives of the organization filed an appeal claiming the facts specified in the lawsuit were not substantiated during hearings in the courtroom. They also said Jehovah’s Witnesses would take the case to the European Court for Human Rights if the appeals college left the ruling unabated.
Jehovah’s Witnesses is an international religious organization that supports offbeat views on the essence of the Christian faith and provides special interpretations of many commonly accepted notions.