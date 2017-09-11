Defense chief thanks Italians for memorial to Russian hero who died fighting IS in Syria

Moscow screening of controversial tsar movie cancelled for technical reasonsSociety & Culture September 11, 18:52
Hurricane Irma’s trail of destruction in Cuba leaves 10 deadWorld September 11, 18:05
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its presentSociety & Culture September 11, 17:27
Defense chief thanks Italians for memorial to Russian hero who died fighting IS in SyriaSociety & Culture September 11, 17:04
Northern Fleet begins evacuating scrap metal from Arctic islandBusiness & Economy September 11, 16:57
Russian economy becoming less dependent on energy prices — PM MedvedevBusiness & Economy September 11, 16:08
Kremlin brands Saakashvili’s illegal border crossing as 'political circus'Russian Politics & Diplomacy September 11, 15:42
Russia and Jordan agree to boost anti-terror cooperationRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 11, 15:40
Putin says nation’s economy gaining momentum, Russians to reap its benefitsBusiness & Economy September 11, 15:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu sent a letter to the residents of the Italian city of Vagli Sotto thanking them for the memorial to First Lieutenant Alexander Prokhorenko who died in combat in Syria in March 2016, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Facebook.
"The authorities of the Italian city Vagli Sotto received a letter of thanks from Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. In the letter, he expressed his appreciation for the installation of the memorial to the Hero of the Russian Federation, First Lieutenant Alexander Prokhorenko who died in the Syrian Arab Republic," the message says.
The memorial to Alexander Prokhorenko, who died in combat with terrorists from IS (terror group, outlawed in Russia) in Syria, was unveiled in Vagli Sotto on August 6, 2017, as a recognition of his merits in the fight against terrorism.