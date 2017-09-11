Half of people affected by HIV in 2017 are under 40

Moscow screening of controversial tsar movie cancelled for technical reasonsSociety & Culture September 11, 18:52
MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Half of people affected by HIV in 2017 are aged 30-40, head of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare Anna Popova told reporters at today’s opening ceremony for the Moscow stage of the Russian campaign for free unanimous quick HIV testing.
"Half of all those infected in the first half of 2017 are people aged 30 to 40," Popova said.
HIV incidence rate grew by 10% each year from 2011 to 2015, she said. It dropped to a 5.3% growth in 2016 and to a 3.3% growth in the first half of 2017.
Popova reiterated that early HIV diagnosis and timely treatment provide life expectancy in people with HIV similar to those without the virus.