Specialized weather aircraft on duty in Moscow region to spray chemicals on clouds

Putin to take part in celebrations of Moscow’s City Day, opening of new parkSociety & Culture September 09, 8:46
Defense Ministry surprised at statement from German military authority about West-2017Military & Defense September 09, 8:43
Syrian armed opposition confirms participation in talks in KazakhstanWorld September 09, 8:40
West behind illegal secondment of Moldovan soldiers to NATO drills, president saysWorld September 08, 21:36
Russia’s ambassador to US hopes US really stops policy of countermeasuresRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 08, 19:56
PM Medvedev wants Russia to achieve GDP growth higher than that of global economyBusiness & Economy September 08, 18:56
Syria on the verge of ushering in post-IS era — French top diplomatWorld September 08, 16:04
This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to schoolSociety & Culture September 08, 16:02
Terrorists in Syria must be obliterated, none should be allowed to escape — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 08, 15:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Specialized aircraft have come on duty in the Moscow region to spray chemicals on clouds if weather spoils suddenly and starts threatening the numerous official functions and public events on the occasion of City Day, the air control service of the Moscow airport cluster told TASS
The specialized fleet includes ten planes, including Antonov-12, Antonov-26 and Yakovlev-42, all of them belonging to the Russian Federal Service of Weather Monitoring and Environment Control (Rosgidromet).
"Weather monitoring experts have gotten down to surveying the situation in order to assess the weather conditions near Moscow and on the far approaches to it," a spokesperson for the air control service said.
The dispelling of clouds, an operation that specialists call 'cloud seeding' will unlikely be needed on Saturday as there are no signs of an approaching rain.
"The seeding is one with the aid of silver idodide and small-size cement in the radius of several hundred kilometers around Moscow," the spokesman said. "The operations of the planes will not affect schedules at Moscow airports in any way, as they do their job away from the flight corridors for commercial aviation."
By tradition, clouds over Moscow are dispelled on May 1, V-Day, Russia Day, and Moscow Day.