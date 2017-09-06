Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Members of Russia’s ‘Humpty Dumpty’ hacker crew sentenced to 3 years behind bars

Society & Culture
September 06, 16:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A source earlier said the case files included hacked email accounts of Russian Presidential Aide Andrey Belousov and staff members of Russia’s top lender Sberbank

Share
1 pages in this article
Alexander Filinov and Konstantin Teplyakov

Alexander Filinov and Konstantin Teplyakov

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court on Wednesday sentenced two members of the Shaltay Boltay (Humpty Dumpty) hacking group to three years in jail for unauthorized access to computer data.

"The court ruled to find Konstantin Teplyakov and Alexander Filinov guilty and sentence Teplyakov to three years in a general regime penal colony and Filinov to three years in a general regime penal colony," the judge said.

Read also
Vladimir Anikeyev

‘Humpty Dumpty’ hacker crew ringleader sentenced to two years behind bars

The court also ruled to confiscate 470 euros found in Filinov’s house to the state revenue. Both men will be granted credit for the days in custody since mid-September, 2016.

During the hearing of arguments, the prosecutors asked the court to announce a guilty verdict and sentence Filinov to 2.5 years in jail.

The court conducted the trial behind closed doors as the files are highly classified.

Lawyer Natalya Zemskova called the sentence "harsh," saying that she would file an appeal.

The ringleader of the Shaltay Boltay Vladimir Anikeyev and his accomplices - Alexander Filinov and Konstantin Teplyakov - were arrested in November 2016. In July, Anikeyev, who admitted his guilt and testified against his accomplices, was sentenced to two years in jail.

In particular, Anikeyev is accused of hacking the email accounts of a spokeswoman for the Russian prime minister, Natalya Timakova, and Deputy Chief of the Domestic Policy Department in the Russian Presidential Administration, Timur Prokopenko. However, they were not recognized as victims.

A source earlier told TASS the case files included hacked email accounts of Russia state TV presenter Dmitry Kiselyov, Russian Presidential Aide Andrey Belousov and staff members of Russia’s top lender Sberbank and the Summa group. All of them were recognized as victims.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: London's carnival, Spain's tomato fight and Harvey's aftermath
11
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival
15
This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
South Korea, Russia to develop projects involving North Korea
2
Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents
3
Germany backs initiative to deploy UN peacekeepers to Donbass
4
Russia ready to consider US draft resolution on North Korea
5
Syrian troops win battle for Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry
6
Expert believes UN mission will fail without Kiev’s direct contacts with Donbass republics
7
South Korean export to Russia up 61% in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама