Members of Russia’s ‘Humpty Dumpty’ hacker crew sentenced to 3 years behind bars

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court on Wednesday sentenced two members of the Shaltay Boltay (Humpty Dumpty) hacking group to three years in jail for unauthorized access to computer data.

"The court ruled to find Konstantin Teplyakov and Alexander Filinov guilty and sentence Teplyakov to three years in a general regime penal colony and Filinov to three years in a general regime penal colony," the judge said.

The court also ruled to confiscate 470 euros found in Filinov’s house to the state revenue. Both men will be granted credit for the days in custody since mid-September, 2016.

During the hearing of arguments, the prosecutors asked the court to announce a guilty verdict and sentence Filinov to 2.5 years in jail.

The court conducted the trial behind closed doors as the files are highly classified.

Lawyer Natalya Zemskova called the sentence "harsh," saying that she would file an appeal.

The ringleader of the Shaltay Boltay Vladimir Anikeyev and his accomplices - Alexander Filinov and Konstantin Teplyakov - were arrested in November 2016. In July, Anikeyev, who admitted his guilt and testified against his accomplices, was sentenced to two years in jail.

In particular, Anikeyev is accused of hacking the email accounts of a spokeswoman for the Russian prime minister, Natalya Timakova, and Deputy Chief of the Domestic Policy Department in the Russian Presidential Administration, Timur Prokopenko. However, they were not recognized as victims.

A source earlier told TASS the case files included hacked email accounts of Russia state TV presenter Dmitry Kiselyov, Russian Presidential Aide Andrey Belousov and staff members of Russia’s top lender Sberbank and the Summa group. All of them were recognized as victims.