Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

‘Humpty Dumpty’ hacker crew ringleader sentenced to two years behind bars

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 06, 13:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The court conducted the trial behind closed doors as the files are highly classified

Share
1 pages in this article
Vladimir Anikeyev

Vladimir Anikeyev

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has sentenced the ringleader of the Shaltay Boltay (Humpty Dumpty) hacking group, Vladimir Anikeyev, to two years in jail for unauthorized access to and illicit tampering with computer data, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom on Thursday.

Read also

Media: NSA-linked tools used in new large-scale cyber attack

"The court ruled to find Anikeyev guilty under Article 272.3 of the Russian Criminal Code [unauthorized access to computer data protected by law, committed by a group of people acting in conspiracy, resulting in significant damage] and sentence him to two years in a general regime penal colony," the judge said.

The court conducted the trial behind closed doors as the files are highly classified. The state prosecutor demanded to sentence Anikeyev to two and a half years in jail. The court ruled that Anikeyev, who has spent nearly eight months in a pre-trial detention facility, will be granted credit for that time spent in custody.

Anikeyev and his alleged accomplices - Alexander Filinov and Konstantin Teplyakov - were arrested in November 2016. Anikeyev admitted his guilt and testified against the other alleged members of the group. He was charged with six counts of illegally accessing computer data.

Read also

Russian security chief calls for cooperation on cyber threats

In particular, Anikeyev is accused of hacking the email accounts of a spokeswoman for the Russian prime minister, Natalya Timakova, and Deputy Chief of the Domestic Policy Department in the Russian Presidential Administration, Timur Prokopenko. However, they were not recognized as victims.

A source told TASS the case files included hacked email accounts of Russia state TV presenter Dmitry Kiselyov, Russian Presidential Aide Andrey Belousov and staff members of Russia’s top lender Sberbank and the Summa group.

Attorney Ruslan Koblev said Anikeyev apologized to the victims and regrets his actions. "My client is satisfied with the verdict," he said. The lawyer plans to file for an early release on parole. "Under the law, we can do this in two days," Koblev added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Cyber security Russia's domestic policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin calls to analyze Syrian combat experience for creating advanced weapons
2
Kremlin says Putin and Trump may discuss gay rights issue in Chechnya
3
Ka-52K shipborne helicopter to be tested in 2019
4
Kremlin rejects Trump’s stance that Russia’s behavior is ‘destabilizing’
5
Diplomat warns of chemical provocations by terrorists in Syria for grounding US strikes
6
Russia’s first deputy PM to visit Tokyo to prepare Putin-Abe meeting
7
Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence
TOP STORIES
Реклама