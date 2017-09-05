Kremlin says director Serebrennikov received $1.1 million

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The information available to the Kremlin indicates the Russian producer and director Kirill Serebrennikov, who is currently under investigation on charges of misspending 68 million rubles ($ 1.18 million) for his projects over the past five or four years, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"As far as I know, the case in hand if the past five of four years," he said.

Peskov said this in a comment on the sum of 1 billion rubles ($ 17.7 million), which according to President Vladimir Putin director Serebrennikov from the state budget.

He said along with it that the investigators accused Serebrennikov of misspending 68 million rubles.

"Putin spoke [at a news conference upon the end of the BRICS summit in China TASS] exactly about the aggregate amount of allocations from the state budget [for Serebrennikov's project TASS]," Peskov said.

Putin, who addressed reporters earlier, said: "If you look at the financing (of Serebrennikov's projects), the government allocated about 300 million and Moscow City government, some 700 million rubles over three or two years, and this comes to around a billion rubles.".