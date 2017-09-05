Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin says director Serebrennikov received $1.1 million

Society & Culture
September 05, 19:53 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Kirill Serebrennikov is accused of embezzling $1.1 mln

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The information available to the Kremlin indicates the Russian producer and director Kirill Serebrennikov, who is currently under investigation on charges of misspending 68 million rubles ($ 1.18 million) for his projects over the past five or four years, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"As far as I know, the case in hand if the past five of four years," he said.

Read also

Moscow court upholds house arrest of stage director Serebrennikov

Peskov said this in a comment on the sum of 1 billion rubles ($ 17.7 million), which according to President Vladimir Putin director Serebrennikov from the state budget.

He said along with it that the investigators accused Serebrennikov of misspending 68 million rubles.

"Putin spoke [at a news conference upon the end of the BRICS summit in China TASS] exactly about the aggregate amount of allocations from the state budget [for Serebrennikov's project TASS]," Peskov said.

Putin, who addressed reporters earlier, said: "If you look at the financing (of Serebrennikov's projects), the government allocated about 300 million and Moscow City government, some 700 million rubles over three or two years, and this comes to around a billion rubles.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: London's carnival, Spain's tomato fight and Harvey's aftermath
11
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival
15
This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria’s government troops unblock Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense Ministry
2
Russia to sue US over seizure of diplomatic property, Lavrov tells Tillerson
3
Russia may build 115,000 tonne aircraft carriers by 2020
4
Kremlin comments on initiative to deploy UN peacekeepers to Donbass
5
Putin congratulates Russian and Syrian military with victory in Deir ez-Zor
6
Russian Defense Ministry to get 100 Armata tanks
7
China rejects possibility of military intervention in North Korea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама