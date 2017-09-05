Family of Russian soldier killed in Syria to receive $1,700 in assistance

Syria’s government troops unblock Deir ez-Zor — Russian Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense September 05, 16:52
KEMEROVO, September 5. /TASS/. The authorities of the Novokuznetsk town will pay 100,000 rubles ($1,730) in assistance to the family of the Russian soldier killed in Syria, the local administration’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.
"The family of the 27-year-old soldier, which comprises his wife and child, will receive 100,000 rubles in assistance," the press service said.
On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that two Russian contract soldiers had been killed in Syria in a mortar attack carried out by members of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).
The military servicemen were escorting a motor convoy of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides when the attack happened. One of them was killed on the spot, while the other was taken to a hospital but later succumbed to his wounds. The command of the Russian troops in Syria has recommended both soldiers for state awards.