Russian doctors perform nearly 70 difficult surgeries in Syria in two weeks

Society & Culture
September 05, 8:59 UTC+3 DAMASCUS

More than ten Russian doctors arrived in Damascus. They brought medical equipment that will remain in Syria

© Vadim Grishankin/TASS, archive

DAMASCUS, September 5. /TASS/. Russian military doctors have handed medical equipment over to their Syrian colleagues and performed nearly 70 difficult surgeries in the past two weeks, which local doctors could not conduct due to lack of knowledge and equipment.

Head of the Center for Dental and Maxillofacial Surgery at Moscow’s Burdenko Military Hospital Sergey Telishchuk told reporters that because of the military activities, Syrian doctors had lost some of their skills.

"The war has been going on for six years, sometimes 50 to 70 patients arrived in one day, they just needed to be saved so there was no time to consider esthetics. But now, the time has come to make for the lost time in order to eliminate the memories of war from the people’s souls and from their faces," Telishchuk said.

Two weeks ago, more than ten Russian doctors, including surgeons, ophthalmologists and traumatologists, arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus. The medical equipment that they brought with them will remain in Syria. Head of the battlefield surgery department at the Kirov Academy Vitaly Markevich said that the equipment particularly contained external fixators, which "will be of significant use in the most difficult cases."

Syrian conflict
