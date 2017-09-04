Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin keeps close watch on producer Serebrennikov's case

Society & Culture
September 04, 20:49 UTC+3 XIAMEN

Director Kirill Serebrennikov is accused of embezzling $1.1 mln

Share
1 pages in this article

XIAMEN /China/, September 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin is watching closely the progress of the criminal case for the theatrical producer and director Kirill Serebrennikov but it refrains from assessments, as there is no court ruling on it yet, the Russian President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Read also

Moscow court upholds house arrest of stage director Serebrennikov

"Investigation is underway and the investigators have some questions for the defendant , who is not qualified as a guilty party because it's only the court that can declare him guilty," he said. "As long as these questions exist and as long as they seek answers to them, I don't think there'll be anything to add to what has already been said."

When a reporter asked him if the Kremlin was watching the progress of the case, Peskov answered in the positive.

"This is a resounding situation and certainly it is high on society's agenda and that's why it would be strange if we didn't notice it," Peskov said.

Peskov spoke to reporters in Xiamen where he accompanied Vladimir Putin at a BRICS summit.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: London's carnival, Spain's tomato fight and Harvey's aftermath
11
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival
15
This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Two Russian servicemen killed in Syria
2
Eleven strategic missile regiments to hold large-scale drills across Russia
3
Russian basketball team defeats Serbia at EuroBasket 2017
4
War of words leads to rising US-North Korean tensions — Russian expert
5
Russian warplanes perform over 80 sorties to back Syrian army’s offensive in Deir ez-Zor
6
Putin to meet with Thailand’s PM on September 5
7
Russia wins 2017 European Volleyball Championship in Poland
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама