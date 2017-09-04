Kremlin keeps close watch on producer Serebrennikov's case

Two Russian servicemen killed in SyriaMilitary & Defense September 04, 22:02
Russia’s UN envoy comments on sanctions against North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 20:28
Moscow welcomes McLaren's renunciation of accusations of state-sponsored dopingSport September 04, 19:48
Putin to meet with Thailand’s PM on September 5Russian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 19:29
Russian, South Korean presidents condemn Pyongyang’s actionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 19:01
Russian, Egyptian presidents condemn violence in Myanmar — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 18:47
Russia’s UN envoy warns of war threat on Korean PeninsulaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 04, 18:45
Putin: Russia confirms leading position in rhythmic gymnastics at World ChampionshipsSport September 04, 18:24
Russian, Canadian scientists show space flights affect the human body just like diseasesScience & Space September 04, 18:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
XIAMEN /China/, September 4. /TASS/. The Kremlin is watching closely the progress of the criminal case for the theatrical producer and director Kirill Serebrennikov but it refrains from assessments, as there is no court ruling on it yet, the Russian President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Investigation is underway and the investigators have some questions for the defendant , who is not qualified as a guilty party because it's only the court that can declare him guilty," he said. "As long as these questions exist and as long as they seek answers to them, I don't think there'll be anything to add to what has already been said."
When a reporter asked him if the Kremlin was watching the progress of the case, Peskov answered in the positive.
"This is a resounding situation and certainly it is high on society's agenda and that's why it would be strange if we didn't notice it," Peskov said.
Peskov spoke to reporters in Xiamen where he accompanied Vladimir Putin at a BRICS summit.