Moscow police release businessman who opened gunfire in downtown hotel

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Moscow police have released on written recognizance not to leave the billionnaire Umar Dzhabrailov who was detained after opening gunfire in a suite at the downtown Four Seasons hotel, the press service of the Moscow City's Interior Department told TASS.
"The man who made shot upwards from a handgun in a room at a downtown Moscow hotel on August 29 and was detained under Article 213 of the Russian Criminal Code (hooligaism) has been placed on written recognizance not to leave,'" a police spokesperson said. "Investigation of the criminal case continues."