Russia, US plan to develop cooperation between archives

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Cooperation between archives may become a guideline area in Russian-American humanitarian ties, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report on Monday upon the results of a working meeting of the expert coordination council for the maintenance of Russian historical and cultural heritage in the U.S.

"As a new priority guideline in Russian-American humanitarian ties, the sides pointed out cooperation in the sphere or archives, including the projects for digitalizing and putting on stream for researchers the valuable documents on the history of Russian America and on bilateral relations," the ministry said.

"Also, there are plans to resume talks with the autocephalous Orthodox Church in America regarding the maintenance of the shrines that the Russian Orthodox believers created in Alaska and in other states in the U.S.," the report said.

Participants discussed the results of steps taken by Russia and the U.S. under the aegis of the workgroup pursuant to the decisions it adopted on May 25. They included a successful launch of the Russian segment of the Fort Ross Dialogue public, political and business forum, the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the legendary trans-polar flights by Valery Chkalov and Mikhail Gromov, the expeditions of the Ryazan affiliation of the Russian Geographic Society to the Hawaii and to the remote areas of Alaska, and the joint celebration of the 880th anniversary since the foundation of Totma in the Vologda region and Fort Ross.

‘High assessment was given to the research and publicist materials that the members of the workgroup and invited experts published in the media, including the specialized publications and the internet," the ministry said.

"In the first place, this is the U.S. round of Fort Ross Dialogue in San Francisco in October," the report said. "The first full-fledged conference of fellow-Russians living on the Hawaii is destined to become an important event, too. It will be timed for the 200th anniversary since the Russian navigators started using Fort Elizabeth on the island of Kauai.

Heads of a number of U.S. public associations engaged in the promotion of bilateral ties in education and culture attended the session.

The participants also heard a report by a representative of the Altai territory government regarding the projects aimed at preservation of the memory of outstanding descendants from the Altai, whose life happened to be linked to North America.