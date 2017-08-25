Back to Main page
Death toll in bus crash in Russia's south climbs to 18

Society & Culture
August 25, 14:43 UTC+3 KRASNODAR

The Investigative Committee launched a criminal case over the crash

© Russian Emergencies Ministry/TASS

KRASNODAR, August 25. /TASS/. The Krasnodar Region Civil Defense and Emergencies Ministry has reported 18 people killed when a bus carrying workers fell into the sea on Friday morning.

"Eighteen people killed [in the bus crash], according to our data," the ministry told TASS on Friday.

Earlier, an emergencies service official told TASS that rescuers uncovered the body of the 18th person killed in the crash.

In the early hours of Friday morning, a bus carrying shift workers fell into the Black Sea in the Temryuksky District, Krasnodar Region. According to updated information, 18 people were killed and more than 30 rescued.

The Investigative Committee launched a criminal case over the crash. Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov ordered to hold an unscheduled inspection of the transport operator.

