More news

14 people dead in bus crash in southern Russia

Society & Culture
August 25, 10:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

24 people have been rescued

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Fourteen people have been killed when a bus fell into the sea in the Krasnodar Region, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Fourteen people have been killed in the bus crash, and 24 have been rescued," the official said. Eight out of 24 rescued people were hospitalized.

The bus has been lifted to the surface with a crane.

The bus belongs to the company that is building a pier for the Tamanneftgas oil and gas company, the Emergencies Ministry said. It was carrying shift workers.

