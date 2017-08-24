Russia delivers medicine to National Hospital in Syria’s Hama

HAMA /Syria/, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria has delivered half a tonne of medicine to the National Hospital in the city of Hama, and for the first time delivered humanitarian aid to the city of Suran north of Hama.

"The Center’s medical department has delivered medicine for seriously ill people brought to the hospital from the de-escalation zone," a spokesman for the Russian Center for Reconciliation, Vladimir Korzovatykh, told reporters. "It took us two weeks to plan the mission. We found out that people affected by the war are taken to this very hospital," he added.

The center’s spokesman also said that Russian experts had delivered medicine enough for three months.

Director of the Hama National Hospital’s General Commission Salim Khallouf, in turn, told reporters that the hospital had been facing the lack of medicine for quite a while, since the number of patients, including both military servicemen and civilians, had been growing.

"We have been providing medical assistance to people from refugee camps and those living in the nearby de-escalation zones," Khallouf said. "We can provide medical aid to all those who needs it - the Syrian troops and civilians. We have all the necessary equipment, and now we also have enough medicine," he noted, adding that patients from other Syrian provinces also came to Hama.

Besides, Russian military officers delivered humanitarian aid to the city of Suran, located north of Hama. "Around two tonnes of food have been delivered," a spokesman for the Russian Center for Reconciliation Stanislav Malinsky said. "An average food set consists of two kilograms of flour, a kilogram of rice and a kilogram of sugar," he elaborated.

Humanitarian aid was delivered to Suran for the first time. Military activities there ended only in July. Militants, who had been occupying the city, already left, but the city infrastructure has been almost completely destroyed.

Syrian de-escalation zones

According to earlier reports, at the Astana meeting on Syria, the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire (Russia, Iran and Turkey) signed a memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones in the war-torn country.

De-escalation zones include the Idlib Governorate, some parts of its neighboring areas in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo Governorates north of the city of Homs, eastern Ghouta, as well as the Daraa and al-Quneitra Governorates in southern Syria.

Starting from May 6, military activities and aircraft flights in the de-escalation zones are banned. At the same time, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to take all the necessary measures to continue fighting against terrorists on these territories and in the rest of Syria.