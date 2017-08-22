Stage director Kirill Serebrennikov detained on suspicion of masterminding fraud

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Investigators have detained stage director Kirill Serebrennikov on the suspicion of masterminding 68-million-ruble ($1 million) fraud, Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

"The IC special investigations department has detained the artistic director of the Moscow theater Gogol-Center Kirill Serebrennikov. He is suspected of masterminding the embezzlement of no less than 68 million rubles disbursed for the project Platform," she said.

Serebrennikov faces charges under part 4 of article 159 of Russia’s Criminal Code (Gross Fraud).

"The investigators are going to charge Serebrennikov with committing the aforesaid crime and also to select a restrictive measure," Petrenko said.