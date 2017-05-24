Back to Main page
Investigators release Gogol-Center artistic director after questioning

Society & Culture
May 24, 2:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Еhe artistic director was questioned "as an eyewitness in a criminal case into misappropriation of state funds"

The Gogol-Center theater

The Gogol-Center theater

© Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Gogol-Center’s artistic director, who was taken to the Investigative Committee’s office in Moscow for questioning as a witness in an embezzlement case, was released late on Tuesday, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

"I’m a witness," Kirill Serebrennikov told reporters after leaving the Investigative Committee building.

A spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee’s Moscow office, Yulia Ivanova, said the artistic director was being questioned "as an eyewitness in a criminal case into misappropriation of state funds."

According to the investigators, a group of yet-to-be identified perpetrators taking senior positions in the non-governmental organization Seventh Studio misappropriated about 200 million rubles of budget money in 2011-2014. The government had allocated the funds for projects promoting modern art and culture.

The Investigative Committee spokeswoman said Wednesday that the Seventh Studio’s former head, and former chief accountant were designated as suspects in the case and detained.

"At the moment, the Seventh Studio director general Yuri Itin and former chief accountant Nina Maslyayeva were detained on suspicion of committing this crime," Ivanova said, adding that the suspects face charges of a large-scale fraud.

The non-governmental organization for the development and popularization of modern art, Seventh Studio, was created in July 2011 for implementing stage director Kirill Serebrennikov’s project called Platform. It was positioned as a series of events each constituting a blend of four arts - theater, music, dance and visual arts. It was to receive government subsidies in compensation for costs.

The modern art center Vinzavod joined the project by providing its facilities and buildings. The project envisaged ten experimental stage productions a year, new musical and choreographic shows, guest performances by modern dance theaters from Russia’s regions in Moscow, enlightenment projects and modern art master classes. According to the federal budget drafts for 2012-2014 the center was to receive an annual 70 million rubles in subsidies through the Ministry of Culture.

