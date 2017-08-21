Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian refugee couple name newborn daughter after German chancellor — media

Society & Culture
August 21, 20:09 UTC+3 BERLIN

The full name of the baby girl will be Angela Merkel Muhammed

Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, August 21. /TASS/. A Syrian refugee couple residing in western Germany have named their newborn daughter after the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, the DPA news agency reported. The full name of the baby girl, born in the town of Munster, North Rhine-Westphalia, will be Angela Merkel Muhammed.

Read also
Syrian children

Ambassador says many Syrians name sons after Putin

The Syrian couple came to Germany in 2015 through the so-called Balkan route. The number of refugees coming to Germany had increased then following the government’s decision to open borders for the citizens of Arab countries. At the peak of the crisis, up to 10,000 people entered the country daily, which led to a temporary decrease in Merkel’s ratings and the growing discontent among the country’s citizens. However, the crisis waned with time.

According to a spokesperson for Munster’s St. Francis Hospital, the Syrian couple have shown their gratitude to the German chancellor by naming their daughter Angela Merkel. She added that Angela was the first and Merkel the middle name of the child.

This is not the first time that refugees choose this way of expressing their gratitude. In 2015, a baby girl born to a couple from Ghana was also named after the German chancellor.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Angela Merkel
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka
10
Forbes top ten highest-paid actresses of 2017
15
Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia settles last part of Soviet debt
2
Russian planes in Syria fly 316 sorties over five days
3
US suspends procedure of issuing nonimmigrant visas throughout Russia as of August 23
4
Washington’s new strategy in Afghanistan aimed against China, expert says
5
Passenger ground effect vehicle seating 100 to be created in Russia in 2020-2022
6
Press review: Moscow works to cool off US-North Korea spat and Japan eyes peace treaty
7
Moscow slams suspension of US visa procedures throughout Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама