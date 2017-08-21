Back to Main page
Putin confers Ushakov medal upon 47 British veterans of Arctic convoys

Society & Culture
August 21, 16:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The award is for the British subjects’ "personal courage and bravery displayed during participation in World War II Arctic convoys"

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has conferred Russia’s Ushakov medal upon 47 British veterans of Arctic Convoys, as follows from a decree published on the official legal information portal.

The decree says the award is for the British subjects’ "personal courage and bravery displayed during participation in World War II Arctic convoys."

For special merits in promoting friendship and cooperation among peoples Putin presented state awards to a number of foreign citizens. The Order of Friendship was awarded to Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern (Germany) Erwin Sellering, Cuba’s ambassador to Russia Emilio Lozada Garcia, French government’s special representative for relations with Russia Jean-Pierre Chevenement and others.

