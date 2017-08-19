Back to Main page
One of seven injured in Surgut stabbing spree in critical condition — authorities

Society & Culture
August 19, 23:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Saturday, a man stabbed seven passers-by in downtown Surgut

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. One of the seven people, stabbed in Russia’s West Siberian city of Surgut on Saturday morning, is in critical condition, the press service of the local governor’s office said.

On Saturday, a man stabbed seven passers-by in downtown Surgut. The police patrol, which arrived to the site almost immediately, had to use their weapons against the attacker and killed him.

"One of the seven injured is in critical condition, three are in severe condition and three - in moderately severe condition," the press service said, adding that the region’s hospital had no shortage of donor blood or medicines.

Natalya Komarova, the governor of the Khanty-Mansiisk Autonomous Area - Yugra, has arrived to to the city to assess the situation on the ground.

"The governor will assess the situation and talk to the victims, who will receive all the necessary assistance. The incident is currently being thoroughly investigated by law-enforcement officers," her press service said. ‘It is too early to make any conclusions before the investigation [is over]."

Speaking at a meeting of an emergency committee that convened in Surgut, Komarova thanked emergency and law-enforcement services for their "coordinated and timely response."

"The situation in the city is stable. According to reports from officials, we use all our resources and possibilities. Those injured are receiving proper medical assistance," she added.

Surgut Mayor Vadim Shuvalov asked residents not to panic and not to make "hasty conclusions."

The first call to an emergency service came at 9:17 Moscow time (11:17 local time) on Saturday. The caller informed the police of a man, armed with a knife, who attacked another man at a bus stop. Almost immediately, another caller ringed to say that a smoke pellet was thrown to a nearby shop, and another person was stabbed. More calls about knife attacks in the city center came at about 9:20 Moscow time (11:20 local time).

According to the Russian Investigative Committee's spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko, the attacker was identified but his name was withheld. According to early information, he was a local resident, born in 1994. Investigators have requested further information on the man, including regarding possible mental disorders.

