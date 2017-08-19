Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Surgut attacker is identified as a local resident - investigation

Society & Culture
August 19, 14:09 UTC+3

"According to the preliminary information, he is a local resident, born in 1994," the Investigative Committee's representative Svetlana Petrenko said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Investigators have identified the attacker in Siberian Surgut, the Investigative Committee's representative Svetlana Petrenko said on Saturday.

"The investigators have identified the attacker," she said. "According to the preliminary information, he is a local resident, born in 1994."

The investigation expects further information on the man, including regarding possible mental disorders, she added.

On Saturday, a man stabbed seven people in downtown Surgut. All the injured were taken to hospital.

"Eyewitnesses said the police patrol arrived to the site immediately, and in order to stop the attacker they had to use the weapon, thus killing the man," the investigation’s representative said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka
10
Forbes top ten highest-paid actresses of 2017
15
Solovetsky Islands: Russia's UNESCO treasure in the White Sea
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Surgut attacker is identified as a local resident - investigation
2
Russian Head of General Staff Gerasimov hands award weapon to Syrian general
3
Olympic diving champion Zakharov to carry Russia’s flag at opening ceremony of Universiade
4
Scientists foresee Russian gene therapy for HIV cure may be registered in 5-10 years
5
German politician says Crimea should to be recognized as part of Russia
6
Putin, Medvedev emphasize need to restore cultural facilities in Crimea
7
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova says good cigar enough to bring down stress
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама