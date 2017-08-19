Surgut attacker is identified as a local resident - investigation

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Investigators have identified the attacker in Siberian Surgut, the Investigative Committee's representative Svetlana Petrenko said on Saturday.

"The investigators have identified the attacker," she said. "According to the preliminary information, he is a local resident, born in 1994."

The investigation expects further information on the man, including regarding possible mental disorders, she added.

On Saturday, a man stabbed seven people in downtown Surgut. All the injured were taken to hospital.

"Eyewitnesses said the police patrol arrived to the site immediately, and in order to stop the attacker they had to use the weapon, thus killing the man," the investigation’s representative said.