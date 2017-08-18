Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova says good cigar enough to bring down stress

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. A good cigar is enough to relieve stress, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Tatler, adding however that this happens barely once a year.

“A cigars helps relax, indeed,” she said. “I have never flirted with alcohol – neither in university, nor later on. I can have a glass of champagne, that’s all.

Zakharova told the magazine the reason is she "has enough excitement in her life".

“I don’t have to exhilarate myself. Good people, good atmosphere – that’s enough for me to feel happy,” she added.