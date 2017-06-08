Russians cut down on smoking and drinking, says health minister

Elvira Nabiullina’s achievements as head of Russia’s Central BankBusiness & Economy June 08, 20:18
Cutting-edge icebreaker to join Russian Navy by yearendMilitary & Defense June 08, 19:49
Gala air show to mark 25th anniversary of Russia's Berkuts aerobatics groupMilitary & Defense June 08, 19:29
Russians cut down on smoking and drinking, says health ministerSociety & Culture June 08, 19:24
Lavrov is no longer chain-smoker, says spokeswomanRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 08, 18:43
Two Russian corvettes head for Northern Atlantic on scheduled missionMilitary & Defense June 08, 18:42
Russia’s Finance Ministry to prepare proposals for regulating cryptocurrencyBusiness & Economy June 08, 18:26
Russia and China plan to launch first high-speed freight train in 2019Business & Economy June 08, 17:48
Bad roads, housing, Ukraine and elections among top questions for Putin’s Q&A sessionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 08, 17:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The level of alcohol and tobacco consumption in Russia has sizably declined, Russian Minister of Health Veronika Skvortsova told a European session on non-infectious diseases of the World Health Organization.
"Consistent work in this direction has let us reduce the general alcohol consumption measured in equivalent liters of pure ethanol consumption per capita by 13.5% between 2012 and 2016, according to early figures, and increase the number of people systematically engaging in physical training and sports by 18%," Skvortsova said.
The minister also said that according to global research, tobacco consumption in Russia declined from 39.4% in 2009 to 30.9% in 2016. "Due to the taken measures, passive smoking also declined from 35% to 21.9%," she added, noting that these figures confirm the correctness of Russia’s policy on tobacco and alcohol.
"From 2014 to 2015, the number of smoking minors has dropped more than three times," the healthcare minister emphasized.