Yeltsin’s limousine put up for sale for $332,495 in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, August 18. /TASS/. The armored Mercedes-Benz S-klasse Trasco Bremen limousine that the first Russian president Boris Yeltsin used when going to official and private meetings has been displayed for sale for 19.7 mln rubles ($332,495) in St. Petersburg, a representative of the car dealer that is selling the car said.

The corresponding notice appeared earlier on an auto web site.

"Boris Yeltsin traveled by this car with a driver. A State Duma member drove it to us from the Special Purpose Garage… We consider the price adequate and do not plan to raise it," the source said, adding that the limousine was "in a very good condition."

The notice says that the car has "no dents or scratches," "a rear drive, left-hand drive," and has covered a total of 60,000 kilometers. The limousine is custom-made. The seller believes that the vehicle may become "a worthy model for a good collection."

The car web site’s press service told TASS that another limousine, Mercedes-Benz S-klasse III (W140), which the first president also used "has recently been sold for 33 million rubles ($556,971)."

However, the representatives of the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Center did not confirm the information that the Mercedes-Benz S-klasse limousine put up for sale for 19.8 million rubles belonged to the first Russian president, the center’s press service told TASS.

"We don’t know anything about this car. The Special Purpose Garage is vast. There are dozens of cars in it. We haven’t studied the issue on purpose. The center does not plan to purchase one more car for its museum collection," the press service said.