Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union

The car was designed and built from 1958 at the ZAZ factory in Soviet Ukraine. Photo: Vintage car of the 1920s and Zaporozhets, 1975 © Boris Korzin/TASS

Another major Soviet car maker was founded in 1930 and earned nationwide fame under the name Moskvitch. Photo: Moskvich 408 car moving in central Moscow, 1970 © Valery Khristophorov/TASS

Volga was an automobile brand that originated in the Soviet Union to replace the venerated GAZ Pobeda in 1956 © TASS

In 1932, due to a rapidly growing demand for automobiles, the Gorky Automobile Plant, or GAZ was established in the USSR. Photo: One of the first cars GAZ-20 Pobeda, Moscow, 1947 © TASS

ZIL has also produced armored cars for most Soviet leaders, as well as buses and armoured fighting vehicles. Photo: Soviet limousine ZIL-115, 1982 © Valentin Sobolev/TASS

In 1931 the factory was re-equipped and changed its name to Automotive Factory No. 2 Zavod Imeni Stalina (ZIS). Photo: Ivan Likhachov (ZIS director), Grigory Ordjenikidze, Josef Stalin and Vyacheslav Molotov standing next to the first ZIS car, model 101, 1936 © Public domain

In the years preceding the 1917 October Revolution, Russia produced a growing number of Russo-Balt and other vehicles and even held its first motor show in 190. Photo: Russo-Balt C24/58 car at the start of the Grand Prix of Russia in 1913 © Public domain

The car was designed and built from 1958 at the ZAZ factory in Soviet Ukraine. Photo: Vintage car of the 1920s and Zaporozhets, 1975 © Boris Korzin/TASS

Another major Soviet car maker was founded in 1930 and earned nationwide fame under the name Moskvitch. Photo: Moskvich 408 car moving in central Moscow, 1970 © Valery Khristophorov/TASS

Volga was an automobile brand that originated in the Soviet Union to replace the venerated GAZ Pobeda in 1956 © TASS

In 1932, due to a rapidly growing demand for automobiles, the Gorky Automobile Plant, or GAZ was established in the USSR. Photo: One of the first cars GAZ-20 Pobeda, Moscow, 1947 © TASS

ZIL has also produced armored cars for most Soviet leaders, as well as buses and armoured fighting vehicles. Photo: Soviet limousine ZIL-115, 1982 © Valentin Sobolev/TASS

In 1931 the factory was re-equipped and changed its name to Automotive Factory No. 2 Zavod Imeni Stalina (ZIS). Photo: Ivan Likhachov (ZIS director), Grigory Ordjenikidze, Josef Stalin and Vyacheslav Molotov standing next to the first ZIS car, model 101, 1936 © Public domain

In the years preceding the 1917 October Revolution, Russia produced a growing number of Russo-Balt and other vehicles and even held its first motor show in 190. Photo: Russo-Balt C24/58 car at the start of the Grand Prix of Russia in 1913 © Public domain

Russo-Balt was one of the first Russian companies that produced cars between 1909 and 1923. On June 8, 1909, the first 2-seater, 24-horse-power car was assembled at the Russo-Baltic Wagon Factory. See the images of the most iconic cars produced in Russian Empire and the Soviet Union.