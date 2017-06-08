Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union

Business & Economy
June 08, 17:17 UTC+3

On June 8, 1909, the first Russian serial car 'Russo-Balt' was assembled at the Russian-Baltic plant

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_950525.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_950525.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_950525.stepNow *12 +1}} - 15 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_950525.sliderLength-1}}
The Russo-Baltic Wagon Factory was founded in 1874 in Riga, then a major industrial centre of Russian Empire. Photo: Russo-Balt С-24/40 car, 1913
The Russo-Baltic Wagon Factory was founded in 1874 in Riga, then a major industrial centre of Russian Empire. Photo: Russo-Balt С-24/40 car, 1913
The Russo-Baltic Wagon Factory was founded in 1874 in Riga, then a major industrial centre of Russian Empire. Photo: Russo-Balt С-24/40 car, 1913
© Public domain
Russo-Balt C24-30 from the garage of Tsar Nicholas II
Russo-Balt C24-30 from the garage of Tsar Nicholas II
Russo-Balt C24-30 from the garage of Tsar Nicholas II
© Public domain
In the years preceding the 1917 October Revolution, Russia produced a growing number of Russo-Balt and other vehicles and even held its first motor show in 190. Photo: Russo-Balt C24/58 car at the start of the Grand Prix of Russia in 1913
In the years preceding the 1917 October Revolution, Russia produced a growing number of Russo-Balt and other vehicles and even held its first motor show in 190. Photo: Russo-Balt C24/58 car at the start of the Grand Prix of Russia in 1913
In the years preceding the 1917 October Revolution, Russia produced a growing number of Russo-Balt and other vehicles and even held its first motor show in 190. Photo: Russo-Balt C24/58 car at the start of the Grand Prix of Russia in 1913
© Public domain
In 1916, the Moscow Automotive Society (AMO), more commonly called ZIL, was founded. Photo: A ZIS-100 car undergoes waterproof tests
In 1916, the Moscow Automotive Society (AMO), more commonly called ZIL, was founded. Photo: A ZIS-100 car undergoes waterproof tests
In 1916, the Moscow Automotive Society (AMO), more commonly called ZIL, was founded. Photo: A ZIS-100 car undergoes waterproof tests
© Vladimir Savostyanov/TASS
In 1931 the factory was re-equipped and changed its name to Automotive Factory No. 2 Zavod Imeni Stalina (ZIS). Photo: Ivan Likhachov (ZIS director), Grigory Ordjenikidze, Josef Stalin and Vyacheslav Molotov standing next to the first ZIS car, model 101, 1936
In 1931 the factory was re-equipped and changed its name to Automotive Factory No. 2 Zavod Imeni Stalina (ZIS). Photo: Ivan Likhachov (ZIS director), Grigory Ordjenikidze, Josef Stalin and Vyacheslav Molotov standing next to the first ZIS car, model 101, 1936
In 1931 the factory was re-equipped and changed its name to Automotive Factory No. 2 Zavod Imeni Stalina (ZIS). Photo: Ivan Likhachov (ZIS director), Grigory Ordjenikidze, Josef Stalin and Vyacheslav Molotov standing next to the first ZIS car, model 101, 1936
© Public domain
ZIL has also produced armored cars for most Soviet leaders, as well as buses and armoured fighting vehicles. Photo: Soviet limousine ZIL-115, 1982
ZIL has also produced armored cars for most Soviet leaders, as well as buses and armoured fighting vehicles. Photo: Soviet limousine ZIL-115, 1982
ZIL has also produced armored cars for most Soviet leaders, as well as buses and armoured fighting vehicles. Photo: Soviet limousine ZIL-115, 1982
© Valentin Sobolev/TASS
In 1932, due to a rapidly growing demand for automobiles, the Gorky Automobile Plant, or GAZ was established in the USSR. Photo: One of the first cars GAZ-20 Pobeda, Moscow, 1947
In 1932, due to a rapidly growing demand for automobiles, the Gorky Automobile Plant, or GAZ was established in the USSR. Photo: One of the first cars GAZ-20 Pobeda, Moscow, 1947
In 1932, due to a rapidly growing demand for automobiles, the Gorky Automobile Plant, or GAZ was established in the USSR. Photo: One of the first cars GAZ-20 Pobeda, Moscow, 1947
© TASS
GAZ-14 Chaika, production of Gorky Automobile Plant, 1978
GAZ-14 Chaika, production of Gorky Automobile Plant, 1978
GAZ-14 Chaika, production of Gorky Automobile Plant, 1978
© V. Voitenko/TASS
GAZ-13 Chaika, 1963
GAZ-13 Chaika, 1963
GAZ-13 Chaika, 1963
© TASS
Volga was an automobile brand that originated in the Soviet Union to replace the venerated GAZ Pobeda in 1956
Volga was an automobile brand that originated in the Soviet Union to replace the venerated GAZ Pobeda in 1956
Volga was an automobile brand that originated in the Soviet Union to replace the venerated GAZ Pobeda in 1956
© TASS
Another major Soviet car maker was founded in 1930 and earned nationwide fame under the name Moskvitch. Photo: Moskvich 408 car moving in central Moscow, 1970
In 1930, another large automobile plant was founded in Moscow, which became a major Soviet car maker after World War II and earned nationwide fame under the name Moskvitch. Photo: Moskvich 408 car moving in central Moscow, 1970
Another major Soviet car maker was founded in 1930 and earned nationwide fame under the name Moskvitch. Photo: Moskvich 408 car moving in central Moscow, 1970
© Valery Khristophorov/TASS
Moscow Small Car Factory (MZMA plant), a Soviet and Russian automobile manufacturer later named AZLK, maker of the Moskvitch brand, 1959
Moscow Small Car Factory (MZMA plant), a Soviet and Russian automobile manufacturer later named AZLK, maker of the Moskvitch brand, 1959
Moscow Small Car Factory (MZMA plant), a Soviet and Russian automobile manufacturer later named AZLK, maker of the Moskvitch brand, 1959
© TASS
ZAZ Zaporozhets was another famous Soviet car. Photo: Loading of vehicles at Zaporizhia automobile plant, 1975
ZAZ Zaporozhets was another famous Soviet car. Photo: Loading of vehicles at Zaporizhia automobile plant, 1975
ZAZ Zaporozhets was another famous Soviet car. Photo: Loading of vehicles at Zaporizhia automobile plant, 1975
© A.Krasovsky/TASS
The car was designed and built from 1958 at the ZAZ factory in Soviet Ukraine. Photo: Vintage car of the 1920s and Zaporozhets, 1975
The car was designed and built from 1958 at the ZAZ factory in Soviet Ukraine. Photo: Vintage car of the 1920s and Zaporozhets, 1975
The car was designed and built from 1958 at the ZAZ factory in Soviet Ukraine. Photo: Vintage car of the 1920s and Zaporozhets, 1975
© Boris Korzin/TASS
VAZ-2101, commonly nicknamed Zhiguli and Kopeyka, a compact sedan car, was produced by the Soviet manufacturer AvtoVAZ and introduced in 1970
VAZ-2101, commonly nicknamed Zhiguli and Kopeyka, a compact sedan car, was produced by the Soviet manufacturer AvtoVAZ and introduced in 1970
VAZ-2101, commonly nicknamed Zhiguli and Kopeyka, a compact sedan car, was produced by the Soviet manufacturer AvtoVAZ and introduced in 1970
© Lev Porter/TASS
Editors choice
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media June 07, 11:26
Kazimir Malevich's painting "Suprematist Composition" (1916) was sold for just over $60 million at Sotheby's auction house in 2008
Priciest paintings by Russian artists ever sold at auctions June 06, 15:54
Putorana Plateau or the Putorana Mountains, a mountainous area at the northwestern edge of the Central Siberian Plateau, to the south from Taymyr Peninsula
Ten spectacular Russian natural landscapes that will amaze you June 05, 17:00
Russia's president Vladimir Putin meets with children at the Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Centre in Paris, France, May 29
This week in photos: Cannes awards, Moscow storm and supermodel's charity marathon June 02, 16:56
Missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet June 01, 16:21
People injured in a suicide bomb attack in Kabul
Kabul terror attack aftermath May 31, 15:05
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_950525'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_950525'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
The Russo-Baltic Wagon Factory was founded in 1874 in Riga, then a major industrial centre of Russian Empire. Photo: Russo-Balt С-24/40 car, 1913
© Public domain
Russo-Balt C24-30 from the garage of Tsar Nicholas II
© Public domain
In the years preceding the 1917 October Revolution, Russia produced a growing number of Russo-Balt and other vehicles and even held its first motor show in 190. Photo: Russo-Balt C24/58 car at the start of the Grand Prix of Russia in 1913
© Public domain
In 1916, the Moscow Automotive Society (AMO), more commonly called ZIL, was founded. Photo: A ZIS-100 car undergoes waterproof tests
© Vladimir Savostyanov/TASS
In 1931 the factory was re-equipped and changed its name to Automotive Factory No. 2 Zavod Imeni Stalina (ZIS). Photo: Ivan Likhachov (ZIS director), Grigory Ordjenikidze, Josef Stalin and Vyacheslav Molotov standing next to the first ZIS car, model 101, 1936
© Public domain
ZIL has also produced armored cars for most Soviet leaders, as well as buses and armoured fighting vehicles. Photo: Soviet limousine ZIL-115, 1982
© Valentin Sobolev/TASS
In 1932, due to a rapidly growing demand for automobiles, the Gorky Automobile Plant, or GAZ was established in the USSR. Photo: One of the first cars GAZ-20 Pobeda, Moscow, 1947
© TASS
GAZ-14 Chaika, production of Gorky Automobile Plant, 1978
© V. Voitenko/TASS
GAZ-13 Chaika, 1963
© TASS
Volga was an automobile brand that originated in the Soviet Union to replace the venerated GAZ Pobeda in 1956
© TASS
Another major Soviet car maker was founded in 1930 and earned nationwide fame under the name Moskvitch. Photo: Moskvich 408 car moving in central Moscow, 1970
© Valery Khristophorov/TASS
Moscow Small Car Factory (MZMA plant), a Soviet and Russian automobile manufacturer later named AZLK, maker of the Moskvitch brand, 1959
© TASS
ZAZ Zaporozhets was another famous Soviet car. Photo: Loading of vehicles at Zaporizhia automobile plant, 1975
© A.Krasovsky/TASS
The car was designed and built from 1958 at the ZAZ factory in Soviet Ukraine. Photo: Vintage car of the 1920s and Zaporozhets, 1975
© Boris Korzin/TASS
VAZ-2101, commonly nicknamed Zhiguli and Kopeyka, a compact sedan car, was produced by the Soviet manufacturer AvtoVAZ and introduced in 1970
© Lev Porter/TASS

Russo-Balt was one of the first Russian companies that produced cars between 1909 and 1923. On June 8, 1909, the first 2-seater, 24-horse-power car was assembled at the Russo-Baltic Wagon Factory. See the images of the most iconic cars produced in Russian Empire and the Soviet Union.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
2
Blast hits US embassy in Kiev
3
Russian diplomat says issues between Baghdad and Kurds should be solved through talks
4
All arrested in connection with London Bridge terror attack released without charge
5
Philippines will seal weapons deal with Russia by year end, envoy says
6
Russia ready to increase food deliveries to Qatar
7
US hackers attack Kremlin daily, but not grounds to blame American officials — spokesman
TOP STORIES
Реклама