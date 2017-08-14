Man suspected of plotting terrorist attacks in Moscow pleads guilty

Navalny appeals $5,000 fine for repeated violation of rally organization rulesSociety & Culture August 14, 18:31
MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Davronzoda Siyovushi, one of those suspected of plotting a series of explosions in Moscow, has pleaded guilty in court.
"Yes, I have," he told reporters when asked if he had pleaded guilty.
A court in Moscow has remanded the suspect in custody till October 11.
"The request for remanding Davronzoda Siyovushi in custody shall be sustained," woman judge Margarita Kotova ruled. Moscow’s Lefortovo court is considering restrictive measures against three detained members of the terrorist group.