Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Man suspected of plotting terrorist attacks in Moscow pleads guilty

Society & Culture
August 14, 18:00 UTC+3

A court in Moscow has remanded Davronzoda Siyovushi in custody till October 11

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Astapkovich/TASS

Read also

Russia's security service prevents series of terrorist attacks in Moscow region

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Davronzoda Siyovushi, one of those suspected of plotting a series of explosions in Moscow, has pleaded guilty in court.

"Yes, I have," he told reporters when asked if he had pleaded guilty.

A court in Moscow has remanded the suspect in custody till October 11.

"The request for remanding Davronzoda Siyovushi in custody shall be sustained," woman judge Margarita Kotova ruled. Moscow’s Lefortovo court is considering restrictive measures against three detained members of the terrorist group.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North Korea
5
Fire area in central Moscow reaches 1,500 square meters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army for first time liberates town from Islamic State in airborne operation
2
From household waste to drowned ships: Big cleaning effort in the Arctic
3
New rain-inducing technique developed by Russian hi-tech firm
4
Baltic Fleet’s air pilots conduct missile firing practice near Kaliningrad
5
Russia’s actions in Syria are example of real anti-terror fight, says Russian MP
6
Russian athletes observed all IAAF regulations on neutrality at 2017 World Championships
7
More than 400 planes and helicopters delivered to Russian Aerospace Forces in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама