One of Russia’s most dangerous criminals sentenced to 23 years in prison

Society & Culture
August 11, 12:33 UTC+3 CHITA

The criminal was convicted of having committed 57 serious and extremely serious crimes from 2000 to 2013

CHITA, August 11. /TASS/. The Zabaikalye District Court sentenced member of the Osinovskie criminal gang, Andrey Dryunin, convicted of 57 murders, to 23 years of imprisonment, the court’s press secretary Viktoria Mikhailyuk told reporters.

Press secretary of the Investigative Department’s regional administration, Yegor Markov, reminded TASS that Dryunin had been on the federal wanted list for five years and was one of the most dangerous criminals that the Russian Interior Ministry was looking for.

"He will spend the first five years in prison and the rest in a corrective colony of strict regime. Besides, he has to compensate for the moral damage to the victims in the total sum of 8.5 million rubles [$141,832], as well as 1.2 million rubles [$20,023] of material damage along with other gang members - Igor Osintsev and Dmitry Vedernikov," Mikhailyuk explained.

Dryunin was convicted of having committed 57 serious and extremely serious crimes from 2000 to 2013. In particular, he killed 11 people, abducted two, blackmailed more than 20, carried out five robberies, two thefts and other crimes from September 2000 to October 2010. The victims were Russians and Chinese nationals.

"He also was one of the people responsible for providing weapons to the gang’s leaders and members. In 2004-2007, Osinovskie’s arsenal included a rifled gun, ammunition, explosive substances and bombs, Kalashnikov guns, pistols of various types, a rocket-propelled grenade, F-1 and RGD-5 grenades and other weapons," the court’s press secretary added.

The Dryunin criminal case was studied according to a special procedure, as a plea agreement had been signed with him.

One of the most dangerous criminals

Police detained the criminal in April 2015 in Irkutsk. Officers confiscated a Makarov pistol with ammunition, three fake passports and more than 20 mobile phones from Dryunin. In April 2016, Chita’s Central District Court found Dryunin guilty of three attempted murders and sentenced him to nine years in a strict regime colony. This sentence was partially included in the court’s final verdict.

