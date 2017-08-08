Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Latvian government backs ban on Russian language as optional for school exams

Society & Culture
August 08, 17:34 UTC+3 RIGA

From now on, school students won’t get to choose the language for their exams

Share
1 pages in this article
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

RIGA, August 8. /TASS/. From the next school year, centralized exams at schools for ethnic minorities in Latvia will be conducted only in the state Latvian language.

From now on, school students won’t have a chance to choose the language for their exams. This is envisaged in amendments to the examination procedures drafted by the Ministry for Education and Science and approved at a government session on Tuesday.

Read also

Politician alarmed at attempts to uproot Russian language from former Soviet states

Up until now, school students finishing Grade 9 and 12 at schools for ethnic minorities could choose the language in which they will sit their examinations - either Russian or Latvian. However, in the 2015-2016 school year, only 15% of schoolchildren opted for Russian as the language of their exams against 40% in 2008-2009.

From the 2018-2019 school year, the examinations will be conducted only in the Latvian language. Language examinations will be the only exception.

"The aim of the project is to prepare school students for successful integration into the labor market and ensure the mastering of the state language for efficient studies at professional educational establishments given that secondary professional education is mainly conducted in the state language," the Ministry for Education and Science said.

The population of Latvia is almost two million people, with ethnic Russians accounting for about 40%. Latvian is the only state language in the country, while Russian is considered a foreign language.

From September 1, 2004, the republic has already carried out a reform at schools for ethnic minorities which triggered mass protests. As a result, a two-language system of education was introduced - only 40% of subjects could be taught in Russian in the upper forms of Russian schools. Since then, Latvian nationalists have been repeatedly seeking that Latvian be the only language of teaching at all state and municipal schools for national minorities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Soviet conquest of Mount Everest
8
Stunning photos of partial lunar eclipse
10
Vladimir Putin's fishing trip to Siberia in photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Defense Ministry to show trophy weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
2
Putin vows to protect Abkhazia’s security and independence
3
Putin’s image projected on Trump hotel in New York
4
Russia to create highly elliptical orbit segment for Glonass satellite navigation system
5
Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in Syria
6
Russian crews take lead after Tank Biathlon individual race
7
Soviet conquest of Mount Everest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама