Two wounded suspects from Moscow court shootout remain in intensive care

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The health condition of one of two hospitalized GTA gang members who opened gunfire at the Moscow Region Court on Tuesday has deteriorated, a medical source informed TASS.
"Fazlitdin Khasanov’s condition is estimated as critical. He remains in an intensive care unit," the source said, adding that another gang member, Khadrakhon Dodokhonov, is also in the intensive care unit in grave condition.
The incident occurred on August 1 when two guard officers were convoying five handcuffed defendants in the elevator. One of the five attacked a guard officer and began to suffocate him. The defendants were able to break free and take possession of the guard officers’ weapons. One of them managed to call for backup. When the elevator reached the third floor, Russian National Guard officers were already there. In a shootout, one of the National Guard officers was wounded, three of the defendants were killed and the other two were wounded.
The members of the GTA gang, which took its name after a computer game, are charged with murders of car drivers in Moscow, the Moscow and neighboring Kaluga regions in 2012-2014. Charges are brought against nine people who are accused of murdering 17 people and two attempted murders, as well as of banditry, plunder, illegal production and possession of weapons, and documents stealing.
Trial began in July 2016. Now the court is questioning witnesses, defendants, affected parties and is considering other evidence.