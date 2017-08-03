Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two wounded suspects from Moscow court shootout remain in intensive care

Society & Culture
August 03, 10:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Two suspects from the so-called GTA gang were hospitalized in critical condition after being wounded in a shootout they started along with three other accomplices in a Moscow Regional Court

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The health condition of one of two hospitalized GTA gang members who opened gunfire at the Moscow Region Court on Tuesday has deteriorated, a medical source informed TASS.

"Fazlitdin Khasanov’s condition is estimated as critical. He remains in an intensive care unit," the source said, adding that another gang member, Khadrakhon Dodokhonov, is also in the intensive care unit in grave condition.

Read also

Getaway attempt at Moscow Region’s court may leave convoy official facing charges

The incident occurred on August 1 when two guard officers were convoying five handcuffed defendants in the elevator. One of the five attacked a guard officer and began to suffocate him. The defendants were able to break free and take possession of the guard officers’ weapons. One of them managed to call for backup. When the elevator reached the third floor, Russian National Guard officers were already there. In a shootout, one of the National Guard officers was wounded, three of the defendants were killed and the other two were wounded.

The GTA gang case

The members of the GTA gang, which took its name after a computer game, are charged with murders of car drivers in Moscow, the Moscow and neighboring Kaluga regions in 2012-2014. Charges are brought against nine people who are accused of murdering 17 people and two attempted murders, as well as of banditry, plunder, illegal production and possession of weapons, and documents stealing.

Trial began in July 2016. Now the court is questioning witnesses, defendants, affected parties and is considering other evidence.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: Putin in Finland, Merkel at the opera and Santas in Copenhagen
13
Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species
12
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
PM Medvedev: US declared massive trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions
2
Agreement reached on third Syrian de-escalation zone north of Homs
3
Moldovan leader confirms he will meet with Russian official declared persona non-grata
4
Russians set all-time tank biathlon record at 2017 International Army Games
5
Serbia to continue protecting its sovereignty despite external pressure, president says
6
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
7
Trump’s approval rating plunges to new low, poll shows
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама