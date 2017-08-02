Back to Main page
Getaway attempt at Moscow Region’s court may leave court convoy official facing charges

Society & Culture
August 02, 14:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Two suspects from the so-called GTA gang remain in hospital in critical condition after they were wounded in a shootout they initiated with three other accomplices in the Moscow Region Court

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The official responsible for escorting "GTA gang" members, put on trial in the Moscow Region’s court, back to the detention cell may face criminal charges after Tuesday’s escape attempt, a source in the law enforcement told TASS.

"The official responsible for armed escort in the Moscow Region’s court building, where GTA gang members attacked police on Tuesday may bear punishment, including criminal one," the source said, adding that a group of five defendants was to be escorted by ten armed guards.

Earlier, the spokesman for the Moscow Region’s police force, Tatyana Petrova, said that an internal inquiry was in progress.

On August 1, two armed guards were accompanying five defendants in the GTA gang case in an elevator of the Moscow Region’s court. The group is accused of armed robberies, killings and other crimes. One of the defendants attacked a guard. The accused managed to seize the guards’ firearms. One of the escorts managed to summon a Russian Guards reinforcement. A fire exchange followed on the third floor of the court’s building. One Russian Guard was wounded in the shoulder. Three defendants were killed and two others injured. The escorts suffered multiple bodily injuries. One of them was taken to hospital. Two suspects remain in hospital in critical condition, according to a source. 

Another source told TASS the defendants attacked the guards after a court session inside the Moscow Region’s court in a special elevator for defendants. They seized two Makarov handguns and 32 cartridges.

Реклама