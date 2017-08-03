Russia's FSB busts undergound gun-running ring

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has exposed a group of clandestine arms dealers who were active in Central Russia and the Urals region, the FSB press service told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service has exposed a criminal group that produced and smuggled firearms and ammunition in the Central and Urals Federal Districts," the press service said.

Two members of the group have been arrested while attempting to sell firearms. "During searches, 22 pieces of Russian and foreign-made firearms, and more than 150 rounds of ammunition of various calibers were seized, as well as arms production equipment," the FSB press service added.

A criminal case has been launched in accordance with Article 223.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal arms manufacturing). An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances surrounding the group’s criminal activities, the FSB press service said.