Putin says he strongly disagrees with ‘end justifies means’ formula

Society & Culture
July 21, 19:54 UTC+3 SOCHI

"If you are using some heinous means to reach your goal, you are thus destroying the very goal for the sake of which you live," the president said

SOCHI, July 21./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he strongly disagrees with the saying ‘the end justifies the means’.

A question was relayed to him from the girl Nastya Denisova, who asked Putin what he was ready to do to reach his goals, and whether the end justifies the means.

"Many of you know this formula - the end justifies the means, in other words, if the goal is lofty and noble, it is insignificant what methods and means you use to reach it," the president said in the program A Serious Talk with Vladimir Putin.

"I strongly disagree with this. Because if you are using some heinous means to reach your goal, you are thus destroying the very goal for the sake of which you live," the president added.

"The end by no means always justifies the means, at any rate not all of them," he added. "And in order to achieve lofty goals, those worth living for, one must think what means and methods he can use to do this," he added.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
Реклама